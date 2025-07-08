ICSA India Ltd Summary

ICSA (India) Ltd is a unique combination off the EPC business in the space of T&D infrastructure creation and embedded solutions and services. The company is providing technology solutions to the Indian power sector and telecommunication sector with the objective to identify transmission and distribution losses and monitor power consumption. They also provide rural electrification, construction of sub stations and conversion of LT line to HT lines.The Company operates through two segments: Software Division and Power Division. They are headquartered in Hyderabad, India with their operating location across the world. The company shares are listed on the Bombay and National stock exchanges. They developed innovative products for power utilities in the field of energy management, energy audit and control applications.ICSA (India) Ltd was incorporated on February 1, 1994 as Auriferrous Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company on October 12, 1994. Initially, the company was a Non Banking Financial Company. In October 1996, the company name was changed to Madhupala Credit Capital Ltd.Duirng the year 1998-09, the company diversified into software business. Consequent to the change of their business, the name of the company was changed from Madhupala Credit Capitals Ltd to Innareddy Computer Software Associated (India) Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company launched their innovative Health Care Product namely, Docspro. This product was developed by their subsidiary company namely, Winsys Solutions (P) Ltd and was promoted by the company. Also, they entered into the e-Commerce solution and service sector during the year.During the year 2000-01, the company developed a forecasting software namely, Heuristic Engine (HE). Also, the company made a tie up with BazaarE.com of USA for marketing their products in USA and BazaarE.com products in India.During the year 2001-02, the company entered into multimedia sector. Also, they entered into telemetry application for power utilities, in which they formed a group with technology companies like Sigma Microsystems Pvt Ltd, Secunderabad and Electronic Meter supplying company Datapro Electronis Pvt Ltd, Pune in July 2002.During the year 2006-07, the company new innovations include Intelligent Cathodic Protection, Intelligent Automatic Water Meter Reading and Street Light Monitoring Control System and during the year 2007-08, they innovated Agricultural load management system. They launched two new products catering to the power sector and one product catering to the oil and gas sector.In June 2007, the company entered into joint venture agreement with a Malaysian Company for setting up a joint venture company namely, Global Digital SDN BHD. The company acquired 100 per cent stake in its Singapore based subsidiary ICSA International Pte Ltd for taking up R&D and application projects in Singapore.In February 2008, the company secured the work order for a total contract of Rs 43.97 crore from Northern Power Distribution Company of A.P Ltd, Warangal on System Improvement Project for supply and erection of 33/11 Kv Substations and erection of 132 kv Substation from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad. In June 2008, the company was awarded the permission by the Board of Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd to set up a 20 MW Capacity Wind power project in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. In July 2008, they secured work orders for a total contract value of Rs 145.91 crore from Uttar Haryana Bijlee Vitaran Nigam Ltd, Dakshin Haryana Bijlee Vitaran Nigam Ltd and Maharastra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. Also, in the same month, they secured work order for a total contract value of Rs 79.88 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd for providing Rural Electricity Infrastructure.In August 2008, the company entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with ECE Industries Ltd., New Delhi to purchase all of the machineries and equipments along with available drawings, designs and data belonging to the Energy Meter Plant of ECE Industries Ltd situated at Hyderabad.