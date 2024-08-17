iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Share Price

0.25
(25.00%)
Oct 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.49

P/E

12

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 62.55%

Custodian: 24.37%

Read More
Share Price

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

99.92

99.92

29.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

155.03

158.16

58.87

Net Worth

254.95

258.08

88.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

99.47

160.47

206.03

231.13

312.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.47

160.47

206.03

231.13

312.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

6.78

2.29

3.48

2.47

View Annually Results

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K Balasubramanian

Director

N Sakthivel

Director

R Ravichandran

Director

G Jagadish

Company Secretary

R Manthramurthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd

Summary

Teledata Technology Solutions Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in software consultancy and services. It is a company that provides business solutions to its global customers by harnessing the best of breed industry solutions with its innovative adoption of state-of-the-art technologies encompassing developments in analytics, cloud and mobility. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Bitech International LLC, is engaged in information technology (IT) consultacy services and supply of information technology, such as computer software and follow-up services. The Company specializes in providing IT services in the areas of enterprise resource planning (ERP), Data Warehousing, e-Business and related technologies. The Company supports vendor-specific technologies from Oracle, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, BEA Systems, Business Objects, Cognos, Hyperion Solutions, Informatica, IBM, Microsoft and other companies. The Companys clients include a range of small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs). The Companys other subsidiaries include To be One Technology Co., Ltd, Soltius Infotech India Pvt Ltd, Vanguard Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, Transworld Solutions India Pvt Ltd and Teledata Technology Solutions Inc.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.