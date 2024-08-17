Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.49
P/E12
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
99.92
99.92
29.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
155.03
158.16
58.87
Net Worth
254.95
258.08
88.04
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
99.47
160.47
206.03
231.13
312.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.47
160.47
206.03
231.13
312.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
6.78
2.29
3.48
2.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K Balasubramanian
Director
N Sakthivel
Director
R Ravichandran
Director
G Jagadish
Company Secretary
R Manthramurthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd
Summary
Teledata Technology Solutions Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in software consultancy and services. It is a company that provides business solutions to its global customers by harnessing the best of breed industry solutions with its innovative adoption of state-of-the-art technologies encompassing developments in analytics, cloud and mobility. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Bitech International LLC, is engaged in information technology (IT) consultacy services and supply of information technology, such as computer software and follow-up services. The Company specializes in providing IT services in the areas of enterprise resource planning (ERP), Data Warehousing, e-Business and related technologies. The Company supports vendor-specific technologies from Oracle, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, BEA Systems, Business Objects, Cognos, Hyperion Solutions, Informatica, IBM, Microsoft and other companies. The Companys clients include a range of small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs). The Companys other subsidiaries include To be One Technology Co., Ltd, Soltius Infotech India Pvt Ltd, Vanguard Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, Transworld Solutions India Pvt Ltd and Teledata Technology Solutions Inc.
