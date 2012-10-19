Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
99.92
99.92
29.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
155.03
158.16
58.87
Net Worth
254.95
258.08
88.04
Minority Interest
Debt
4.96
4.37
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
259.91
262.45
88.54
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.05
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.42
72.42
72.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.34
20.16
16.07
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.91
1.3
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40.92
20.2
16.69
Sundry Creditors
-2.23
-0.97
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.26
-0.37
-0.44
Cash
148.57
169.82
0
Total Assets
259.91
262.45
88.54
