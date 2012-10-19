iifl-logo-icon 1
Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(25.00%)
Oct 19, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

99.92

99.92

29.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

155.03

158.16

58.87

Net Worth

254.95

258.08

88.04

Minority Interest

Debt

4.96

4.37

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

259.91

262.45

88.54

Fixed Assets

0.58

0.05

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

72.42

72.42

72.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.34

20.16

16.07

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.91

1.3

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

40.92

20.2

16.69

Sundry Creditors

-2.23

-0.97

-0.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.26

-0.37

-0.44

Cash

148.57

169.82

0

Total Assets

259.91

262.45

88.54

Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

