Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
15.81
93.63
122.43
157.02
159.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.81
93.63
122.43
157.02
159.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.07
Other Income
0
1.12
6.63
0.95
0.5
Total Income
15.81
94.76
129.05
157.97
160.13
Total Expenditure
15.68
97.91
124.94
154.72
157.66
PBIDT
0.11
-3.15
4.11
3.25
2.46
Interest
0.15
2.14
2.28
1.67
2.51
PBDT
-0.03
-5.3
1.83
1.58
-0.05
Depreciation
0.23
0.62
0.56
0.89
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.79
0.33
0.68
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.28
-6.71
0.93
0
-0.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.28
-6.71
0.94
0
-0.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.11
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.28
-6.71
-0.16
0
-0.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.1
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
99.91
99.91
99.91
29.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
43,61,29,856
43,61,29,856
43,61,29,856
8,23,79,352
Public Shareholding (%)
0
87.3
87.3
87.3
56.47
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
1,83,02,004
1,83,02,004
1,33,02,005
33,02,005
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
28.84
28.84
20.95
5.19
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
3.67
3.66
2.66
2.25
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
4,51,53,184
4,51,53,184
5,01,53,184
6,01,53,184
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
71.16
71.15
79.02
94.79
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
9.02
9.02
10.02
41.24
PBIDTM(%)
0.75
-3.36
3.36
2.07
1.54
PBDTM(%)
-0.25
-5.65
1.49
1
-0.03
PATM(%)
-1.83
-7.17
0.75
0
-0.51
