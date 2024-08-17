iifl-logo-icon 1
Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.25
(25.00%)
Oct 19, 2012

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

15.81

93.63

122.43

157.02

159.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.81

93.63

122.43

157.02

159.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.07

Other Income

0

1.12

6.63

0.95

0.5

Total Income

15.81

94.76

129.05

157.97

160.13

Total Expenditure

15.68

97.91

124.94

154.72

157.66

PBIDT

0.11

-3.15

4.11

3.25

2.46

Interest

0.15

2.14

2.28

1.67

2.51

PBDT

-0.03

-5.3

1.83

1.58

-0.05

Depreciation

0.23

0.62

0.56

0.89

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.79

0.33

0.68

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.28

-6.71

0.93

0

-0.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.28

-6.71

0.94

0

-0.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.11

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.28

-6.71

-0.16

0

-0.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.1

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

99.91

99.91

99.91

29.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

43,61,29,856

43,61,29,856

43,61,29,856

8,23,79,352

Public Shareholding (%)

0

87.3

87.3

87.3

56.47

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

1,83,02,004

1,83,02,004

1,33,02,005

33,02,005

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

28.84

28.84

20.95

5.19

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

3.67

3.66

2.66

2.25

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

4,51,53,184

4,51,53,184

5,01,53,184

6,01,53,184

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

71.16

71.15

79.02

94.79

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

9.02

9.02

10.02

41.24

PBIDTM(%)

0.75

-3.36

3.36

2.07

1.54

PBDTM(%)

-0.25

-5.65

1.49

1

-0.03

PATM(%)

-1.83

-7.17

0.75

0

-0.51

