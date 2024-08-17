Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
5.27
5.61
4.93
5.83
25.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.27
5.61
4.93
5.83
25.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.19
0.33
Total Income
5.27
5.62
4.93
6.03
25.83
Total Expenditure
5.23
5.65
4.81
5.95
29.63
PBIDT
0.04
-0.04
0.12
0.07
-3.79
Interest
0.05
0.08
0.03
0.15
0.91
PBDT
-0.01
-0.12
0.09
-0.07
-4.7
Depreciation
0.08
0.1
0.05
0.03
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-0.22
0.03
-0.11
-4.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-0.22
0.03
-0.11
-4.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-0.22
0.03
-0.11
-4.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0
99.92
99.92
99.92
99.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
43,61,29,856
0
0
43,61,29,856
Public Shareholding (%)
0
87.3
0
0
87.3
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
1,83,02,004
0
0
1,83,02,004
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
28.84
0
0
28.84
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
3.67
0
0
3.67
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
4,51,53,184
0
0
4,51,53,184
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
71.16
0
0
71.16
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
9.03
0
0
9.03
PBIDTM(%)
0.75
-0.71
2.43
1.2
-14.85
PBDTM(%)
-0.18
-2.13
1.82
-1.2
-18.42
PATM(%)
-1.89
-3.92
0.6
-1.88
-19.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.