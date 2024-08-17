iifl-logo-icon 1
Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

0.25
(25.00%)
Oct 19, 2012

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

5.27

5.61

4.93

5.83

25.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.27

5.61

4.93

5.83

25.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.19

0.33

Total Income

5.27

5.62

4.93

6.03

25.83

Total Expenditure

5.23

5.65

4.81

5.95

29.63

PBIDT

0.04

-0.04

0.12

0.07

-3.79

Interest

0.05

0.08

0.03

0.15

0.91

PBDT

-0.01

-0.12

0.09

-0.07

-4.7

Depreciation

0.08

0.1

0.05

0.03

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-0.22

0.03

-0.11

-4.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-0.22

0.03

-0.11

-4.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

-0.22

0.03

-0.11

-4.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0

99.92

99.92

99.92

99.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

43,61,29,856

0

0

43,61,29,856

Public Shareholding (%)

0

87.3

0

0

87.3

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

1,83,02,004

0

0

1,83,02,004

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

28.84

0

0

28.84

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

3.67

0

0

3.67

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

4,51,53,184

0

0

4,51,53,184

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

71.16

0

0

71.16

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

9.03

0

0

9.03

PBIDTM(%)

0.75

-0.71

2.43

1.2

-14.85

PBDTM(%)

-0.18

-2.13

1.82

-1.2

-18.42

PATM(%)

-1.89

-3.92

0.6

-1.88

-19.32

