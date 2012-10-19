Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Share Price directors Report
TELEDATA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members
Your directors have pleasure in presenting the fifth Annual Report of the
company along with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended
March 31, 2011. The Report also includes the Management Discussion and
Analysis Report in accordance with the Guidelines on Corporate Governance.
The financial year 2010-11 saw the company consolidate the gains it had
made in the previous years in the areas of expanded offshore services and
global delivery capabilities from India, while performing creditably in the
overseas market, particularly in the US and Dubai operations, in spite of
increased global competition in all its markets.
(Rs. In lakhs)
Particulars Year ended Year ended
31st March 2011 31st March 2010
Income from operations 21,054.52 23,113.89
Other income 212.75 347.90
Total Revenue 21,267.27 23,461.79
Total expenditure before
Interest & Depreciation (20,912.64) (21,322.37)
Operating profit/Loss PBIDT 354.63 2,139.42
Interest (288.37) (357.51)
Depreciation/Amortization (87.69) (134.42)
Profit before Tax (21.43) 1,647.49
Provision for tax (302.19) (21.71)
Profit after Tax (PAT) (323.62) 1,625.78
Less: Income tax for earlier years
Add: Expenditure transfer to CWIP
Surplus brought forward 4928.90 3,013.09
Profit/(Loss) available for
appropriation before effect of
changes in subsidiaries 4,605.28 4,638.87
Add : Prior Period Item (0.23) 65.33
Profit/(loss) available for
appropriation 4,605.05 4,704.20
Minority Interest (18.16) 14.70
Cost of Control
Dividend on Equity shares
of subsidiary 0.00 0.00
Amount Transferred from
General Reserve 310.00 210.00
Balance carried to Balance
sheet 4,896.89 4,928.90
LISTING OF SHARES
Your Companys shares have been listed in Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from 15th July, 2009. As
the changes that the company had instituted in its organization and working
were directed at providing a solid foundation forfuture growth, it would
take some time for the efforts of the company to manifest in the share
market. As a result of this, the shares of the company have been subdued
during the course of the year.
Lines of Business
TTS provides world class services in the areas of IT Consulting, Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data
Warehousing and related technologies.
GDR Proceeds:
TTS successfully completed its Global Depository Receipts issue over a year
ago. Thus far, the primary utilization of funds has been to:
a) Provide working capital support for our businesses, and
b) Provide funding to make the final payments for the acquisition of Abaris
Inc
We are pleased to inform the shareholders that the acquisition payments for
Abaris Inc. were completed by November 2010. All obligations towards the
acquisition of Abaris have been fulfilled.
The remainder of the GDR funds is still safely in the banks.
Corporate Governance
The requirements for disclosure of corporate governance practices as
prescribed under clause 49 of the listing agreement is annexed herewith.
Dividend
Your directors have not recommended any dividend forthe financial year
ended 31st March, 2011
Directors
During the year, there was no change in the constitution of the Board. Mr.
G. Jagadish retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-
appointment.
Fixed Deposits
Your Company has not accepted fixed deposits and as such, no amount of
principal or interest was outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.
Particulars of Employees
None of the employees of the company are falling under the information to
be furnished as per section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act 1956.
Auditors
M/S S. Ramachandran & Co., (Regn.No.06775S) Chartered Accountants retire at
the ensuing Annual General Meeting. They are eligible for re-appointment
and have confirmed their eligibility and willingness to accept Office as
Statutory Auditors if reappointed.
Directors Responsibility Statement
In accordance with the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956, your directors confirm:
that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures,
that the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for that period,
that the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records, in accordance with the provisions of this
Act, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities, and
that the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo
The particulars prescribed under Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are set out separately, which forms a part
of this report.
Subsidiaries
The financial statements of the subsidiaries of your Company are drawn up
in accordance with the applicable Accounting standards and forms part of
the Consolidated Financial statements in the Annual Report. Your Company
believes that the consolidated accounts present a full and fair view of
state of affairs and financial conditions. The financial statements
relating to the subsidiary companies are not appended to this report.
As per Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956, we are required to attach
the Directors Report, Balance Sheet, and Profit and Loss Account of our
subsidiaries. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India vide
its circular no. 2/2011 dated February 8, 2011 has provided an exemption to
companies from complying with section 212, provided such companies publish
the audited consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report.
Accordingly, the Annual Report 2010-11 does not contain the financial
statements of our subsidiaries. The audited annual accounts and related
information of our subsidiaries, where applicable, will be made available
upon request. These documents will also be available for inspection during
the business hours at our registered office in Chennai, India.
Acknowledgements
Your directors extend their gratitude to customers, alliance partners and
employees for their continued valuable support. The unrelenting
contribution made by our employees to ensure customer care deserves a
special acknowledgement. Your directors place on record their appreciation
for the excellent, continued co-operation from bankers, vendors and various
government and non-government agencies including SEBI, Stock Exchanges,
Registrar of Companies, STPI, RBI and others and look forward to their
continued support in the future.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Gp. Capt. K. Balasubramanian, IAF (Retd.) N. Sakthivel
Chairman Director
Place : Chennai
Date : 05-09-2011.
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT
A) Conservation of Energy:
The operations of your Company are not energy intensive. The Company has,
however, taken adequate measures to conserve energy consumption by using
efficient computer terminals and building management systems. The impact of
these efforts has enhanced energy efficiency. As energy cost forms a very
small part of total expenses, the financial impact of these measures is not
material and not measured.
B) Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation:
The Companys business demands constant absorption of and adaptation to
changing technologies to stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.
i) Efforts made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation
The Company continues to use the latest technologies for improving
productivity and continues to keep its thrust in modern technology
applications The connectivity between offices is being enhanced to increase
efficiency of the systems.
ii) Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts The technology
infrastructure has remained state-of-the-art and the Company is able to
provide highly productive work environment to its employees. This has
resulted in world-class product development and product improvement.
C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
Your Company is making continuous efforts to explore new foreign markets
and increase its share in the market for export of software and software
consulting services. The details of foreign exchange earned and the outgo
is as under:
(Rs. in Lakhs)
Particulars 31st Marcn 2011 31st March 2010
Foreign exchange earnings 95.64 126.97
Foreign exchange outgo 38.56 -
Earnings in Foreign currency
on receipt basis 134.05 23.10
Expenditure in Foreign currency 158.85 11.60
Addendum to Directors Report
Directors comments on Auditors Qualifications on Standalone Financials:
a) Note No. 2(b) of schedule P regarding compliance of filing necessary
forms with Registrar of Companies for increase in authorized capital during
the year 2009-10
DC: In respect of Auditors Observation regarding failure in filing of
necessary forms with ROC for increase in Authorised Share Capital it may be
noted that the company despite its best efforts, due to working capital
crunch was not able to comply in filing the returns. The same is under
process & the Company will file the return soon as per the statutory
requirement.
b) Note No. 18 in Schedule P regarding pending allotment of Shares of Rs.
6334.98 Lakhs shown under SAMPA in subsidiaries for over three years
DC: The Company is taking necessary steps for the allotment of shares in
subsidiary companies which is pending as SAMPA-Bitech.
Directors comments on the qualifications made by Auditors in their report
on Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company:
a) Note No. 16(iii) of Schedule Q regarding the Net worth of the Investment
made in Soltius Holding Ltd., by Bitech International LLC, Dubai as the
financials of the company are not made available and the company also
stopped operations.
DC : The Company is taking necessary steps to estimate the worth of the
investments in Soltius Holdings Ltd., made by Bitech International LLC,
Dubai. Further steps will be taken once this is known.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
General
The global economic downturn of the past year had a lingering effect on the
GDP growth and employment in developed markets. As a result of an altered
demand landscape, the IT and ITES sector had begun to transform itself by
actively diversifying beyond core offerings and markets through new
business and pricing models, specialize to provide end-to-end service
offerings with deeper penetration across verticals, transform process
delivery through re-engineering and enabling technology, innovate through
research and development and drive inclusive growth in India by developing
targeted solutions for the domestic Indian market.
Worldwide technology products and services related spend is estimated to
reach USD 1.6 trillion in 2010, a growth of 4 per cent over 2010, with
emerging verticals and emerging geographies, in addition to US, driving
growth. Worldwide hardware spends increased by 6.4 per cent on the back of
a global refresh cycle. IT services spend increasing by 1.4 per cent in
2010, within which IToutsourcing grew by 2.4 percent.
Your company experienced a decline of nine percent in the revenues during
the year, even though there was considerable success in cementing ongoing
business relationships. Delay in the finalization of new contracts with
prospective customers put some of the companys efforts on the back foot.
While the global market did rebound to an extent during the year, your
company had undertaken a process of realigning itself as a global solutions
provider, a process which would only play out over time and would bear
results in the longer term. The efforts during the year however had
succeeded in reducing the fall in revenues year overyear.
Key Aspects of Performance
Your company has made substantial investments in the Energy and Utilities
space for the provision of data and transaction management and business
(customer) intelligence solutions for the emerging Smart Grid and Smart
Metering Market in the US, in line with strategy adopted in the last
financial year, It has a beta version of its proprietary product running
with a regional utility company. The success of this effort would enable
the company to also pursue and develop a non-linear growth strategy, as
against a purely employee driven revenue generation model.
The company has completed the acquisition process for Abaris Inc., the
Oracle spearhead in the organization and has taken steps to sync the
available Oracle expertise with the provision of consultants from other
global locations for a seamless oracle implementation and growth experience
for its customers.
The success of your companys Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
initiative is best exemplified by the ongoing Amdocs-CRM effort which
portents well for further expansion in the telecommunication space,
particularly in the Indian environment.
Personnel
Your company has consistently believed in nurturing and caring for its
workforce through good times and bad and believes that its employees are
the key to its success. The focus on hiring only the very best has greatly
enabled the setup of a better and newer delivery management system in line
with the companys philosophy of customer-centric operations. Pursuing the
growth strategy conceptualized in the past and implemented in the current
year, the company has embarked on the addition of top level resources in
order to oversee the transformation of your company from a purely
technology solutions provider to a total business solutions partner.
Future Outlook
According to NASSCOM Strategic Review Report, 2011, the underlying theme of
2010 has been the steady recovery from recession. Worldwide GDP, which had
declined by 0.6 per cent in 2009, grew 5 per cent in 2010 and is expected
to stabilize at about 4.4 percent in 2011. Developing nations continue to
grow faster than the developed countries by at least three times. IT spend
is directly linked to growth in GDP and in line with this trend, IT spend
in 2011 is expected to grow nearly 4 per cent. Worldwide IT spending will
also benefit from the accelerated recovery in emerging markets, which will
generate more than half of all new IT spending worldwide in 2011. In 2011,
growth will reflect new demand for IT goods and services, not pent-up
demand from prior years. 2011 will also see a major surge in the use of
private and public cloud and mobile computing on a variety of devices and
through a range of new apps.
IT services is expected to grow by about 3.5 percent in 2011 and 4.5
percent in 2012. While focus on cost control and efficiency/productivity
remain, customers are also evaluating how investments in IT impact can
further business goals -ROI led transformation - leading to an increase in
project-based spending. Services such as virtualisation, consolidation, and
managed services that focus on ROI in the short term will drive
opportunities in the market. Emerging Asian enterprises across multiple
industries will continue to accelerate services spending in their efforts
to challenge existing global MNCs. Organizations will look for alternative
IT models-Cloud, on-demand services and SaaS-in order to reduce hardware
infrastructure costs and provide scalability on demand. Worldwide packaged
software revenue is estimated to reach USD 297 billion in 2011, a Y-o-Y
growth of over 5 percent, led by emerging regions, such as APAC and LATAM.
These regions are expected to invest heavily in enterprise software
initiatives as they continue to round out the IT infrastructure necessary
to do business.
TTS, with its diverse skill sets, is uniquely positioned to take advantage
of the growing market and with an increasing focus on organic growth, has
embarked on a consolidation and growth phase.
Review of Financial Performance:
The financial performance of the company on a consolidated basis including
the turnover of subsidiaries, have been taken for the purpose of analysis.
I. Analysis of Profit and Loss Account: Turnover & Other Income
The company has reported a turnover of Rs.21,054.52 lakhs for the year
ended 31st March, 2011 compared to Rs.23,113.89 lakhs for the previous year
ended 31st March, 2010, thereby showing a fall of 8.91% compared to the
previous year.
The fall in the total revenue was mainly on account of economic slowdown
and decrease in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Customer Relations
Management (CRM) segments especially in the developed countries.
Expenditure
1. Purchase of Software/Outsourcing
The Purchase of Software/Outsourcing expenses for the period stood at Rs.
13,325.79 lakhs compared to Rs. 13,563.12 lakhs in the previous year. This
includes the expenses incurred by overseas subsidiaries for outsourcing
services. The decrease is mainly due to cost cutting measures adopted by
management.
2. Administrative Expenses
The Administrative expenses for the period stood at Rs.7,539.59 lakhs
compared to Rs.7,718.73 lakhs in the previous year, thereby registering a
decline of about 2.32 %. This is because of decrease in personnel cost and
rent expenses.
a. Personnel Cost
The personnel cost of the period stood at Rs.4,035.85 lakhs, compared to
Rs.4,894.44 lakhs in the previous year, thereby recording a decline of
about 18% which is mainly due to decrease in headcount.
b. Travelling and Conveyance
The traveling expenses during the period stood at Rs.257.91 lakhs, compared
to Rs.245.00 lakhs in the previous period.
c. Miscellaneous Expenses
Miscellaneous expenses for the period stood at Rs.69.66 lakhs as against
Rs.51.20 lakhs in the previous year.
d. Foreign Exchange Fluctuation Loss
The loss on account of exchange fluctuation during the period stood at
Rs.221.29 lakhs. This is due to the rupee depreciation against dollar.
e. Service Charges
There was payment of Rs.608.75 lakhs for service charges for the period as
against Rs.926.46 lakhs in the previous year. The increase is due to
decrease in US outside service.
f. Others
The following major expenses have been incurred during the year against in
the previous years.
1. Amounts written off
During the year, the Company has written off Rs.465.50 lakhs towards bad &
doubtful debts and advances, which includes advances unrecoverable to the
tune of Rs.252.98 from Soltius.
2. Interest & other Finance charges
The outgo on account of interest expenses for the period stood at Rs.288.37
lakhs as against Rs.357.51 lakhs in the previous year.
3. Selling & Distribution Expenses
Selling and Distribution expenses for the period stood at Rs.47.26 lakhs as
against Rs.40.52 lakhs during the previous year. The increase is mainly on
account of increase in advertisement and business promotion expenses.
4. Depreciation
The depreciation for the year stood Rs.87.69 lakhs as against Rs. 134.42
lakhs.
5. Profit before tax
Profit before tax (PBT) for the period stood at Rs.(21.43) lakhs as against
Rs. 1,647.49 lakhs during the previous period.
6. Provision for tax
Provision for tax during the year is Rs.302.19 lakhs.
7. Profit after Tax
The profit after tax for the year stood at Rs.(323.62) lakhs as against
Rs.1,625.78 lakhs before providing for the minority interest. The decrease
in profit is mainly due to reduction in sales.
II. Analysis of Balance Sheet: 1.Share Capital
The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs.9,991.70. There was no
change over the previous year.
2. Reserves & Surplus
The Reserves and Surplus of the Company stood at Rs. 17,098.62.
3. Secured Loans
The overall Secured Loans for the period stood at Rs.2,931.74 lakhs as
compared to Rs.3,444.92 lakhs in the previous years.
4. Unsecured Loans
The outstanding unsecured loans at the end of the current year were at
Rs.55.09 lakhs.
5. Minority Interest
Minority Interest in subsidiaries represents the proportionate share of the
minority shareholders in the net assets and net income of the subsidiaries
and the same stands at Rs.(53.16) lakhs for the year as against Rs.(71.33)
lakhs in the previous year.
6. Goodwill
Goodwill is at Rs.5,132.90 lakhs during the current year as against
Rs.5,032.30 lakhs in the previous year. The increase in carrying value of
the goodwill is due to additional earn out payments & reimbursement of
legal fees paid during 2010 to the sellers of M5 Global Inc., subsidiary of
Teledata Technology Solutions Inc.,
7. Fixed Assets
The Net Blockduring the year stood at Rs.207.60 lakhs as compared to Rs.
197.46 lakhs in the previous year. The increase is mainly due to additions
to fixed assets.
8. Investment
The Investments atents the end of the year stood at Rs.3,673.61 lakhs as
compared to Rs.3,673.53 lakhs in the previous year.
9. Sundry Debtors
Sundry debtors stood at Rs.11,831.17 lakhs for the period ended 31st March
2011 as against Rs. 15,981.46 lakhs in the previous year. The debtors
level has come down due to revised credit terms. The company has taken
steps to collect the receivables and hopes to improve the debtors
realization in the coming years.
10. Cash and Bank Balances
The Cash and Bank Balances at the end of the year stood at Rs. 15,060.63
lakhs as against Rs. 17,337.58 lakhs in the previous year.
11. Loans and Advances
Loans and Advances during the yearstood at Rs.3,477.43 lakhs as against
Rs.3,396.24 lakhs in the previous year.
12. Current Liabilities and Provisions
a. Sundry Creditors
The outstanding sundry creditors as at 31/03/2011 stood at Rs.3,036.28
lakhs as against Rs.8,014.92 lakhs in the previous year.
b. Provisions
The provisions for the yearstood at Rs.282.32 lakhs compared to Rs.58.22
lakhs in the previous year.