Teledata Technology Solutions Ltd Summary

Teledata Technology Solutions Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in software consultancy and services. It is a company that provides business solutions to its global customers by harnessing the best of breed industry solutions with its innovative adoption of state-of-the-art technologies encompassing developments in analytics, cloud and mobility. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Bitech International LLC, is engaged in information technology (IT) consultacy services and supply of information technology, such as computer software and follow-up services. The Company specializes in providing IT services in the areas of enterprise resource planning (ERP), Data Warehousing, e-Business and related technologies. The Company supports vendor-specific technologies from Oracle, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, BEA Systems, Business Objects, Cognos, Hyperion Solutions, Informatica, IBM, Microsoft and other companies. The Companys clients include a range of small-to-medium-size businesses (SMBs). The Companys other subsidiaries include To be One Technology Co., Ltd, Soltius Infotech India Pvt Ltd, Vanguard Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, Transworld Solutions India Pvt Ltd and Teledata Technology Solutions Inc.