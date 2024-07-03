Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹47.4
Prev. Close₹47.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.34
Day's High₹47.4
Day's Low₹43
52 Week's High₹56.7
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹14.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)578.41
P/E78.68
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.3
13.3
13.3
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
169.42
161.2
152.85
114.41
Net Worth
182.72
174.5
166.15
126.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
5.23
0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
92.13
17,050.9
-10.76
-29.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.05
-3.08
-0.06
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.82
1.59
-0.31
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
0.33
0.71
0
0
Working capital
-18.33
6.46
0.55
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
92.13
17,050.9
-10.76
-29.17
Op profit growth
120.35
-533.3
44.28
-56.46
EBIT growth
74.95
-695.27
34.74
-58.25
Net profit growth
36.71
-829.17
57.09
-58.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
217.13
241.97
216.74
180.94
195.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.13
241.97
216.74
180.94
195.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.27
4.78
0.77
14.92
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & WTD
Mullapudi Rama Rao
Whole-time Director
Vuppuluri Sreedevi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Gangrade
Independent Director
Venkata Madhusudhana Rao Paladugu
Independent Director
Saibaba Karuturi
Director
Srinivasa Rao Kosuri
Independent Director
Srinivasa Pendyala
Director
Jagannatha Prasad Malireddy
Independent Director
Venkata Appala Narasimha Raju Kalidindi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by XT Global Infotech Ltd
Summary
XTGlobal Infotech Limited (Formerly Frontier Informatics Limited) , incorporated on July 29, 1986, is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The Company was founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad. It has been operating in the spheres of Softwareproduct development, training and software services since its inception.Presently, the Company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Software Development, Product Development and Internet enabled Services.lT Business of most lndian Software Development companies can be classified into Onsite Consulting Services, Offshore Software Services, Product Sales and lT Enabled Services. While Onsite Consulting Services has witnessed a steady growth, Offshore Software business has experienced a significant change either through Dedicated Development Centers for overseas partners or Joint Ventures. The product sales of lndian companies in the international markets has been miniscule, while lT enabled services business has seen a strident growth during the last 5 to 6 years. The future direction clearly favors Offshore Software Services and lT enabled Services. XTGlobal is a Trusted Tech Partner providing digital solutions to growing organizations. The offerings are built on a wide range of technologies, solutions, and systems. XTGlobal assembled a robust QA governance structure with senior resou
Read More
The XT Global Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of XT Global Infotech Ltd is ₹578.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of XT Global Infotech Ltd is 78.68 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a XT Global Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of XT Global Infotech Ltd is ₹38 and ₹56.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
XT Global Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -5.99%, 3 Month at 3.62% and 1 Month at -4.60%.
