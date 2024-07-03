iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

XT Global Infotech Ltd Share Price

43.5
(-7.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:48:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.4
  • Day's High47.4
  • 52 Wk High56.7
  • Prev. Close47.25
  • Day's Low43
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)35.34
  • P/E78.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.02
  • EPS0.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)578.41
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

XT Global Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

47.4

Prev. Close

47.25

Turnover(Lac.)

35.34

Day's High

47.4

Day's Low

43

52 Week's High

56.7

52 Week's Low

38

Book Value

14.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

578.41

P/E

78.68

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0.11

XT Global Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 24 Nov, 2023

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

XT Global Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

XT Global Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.52%

Foreign: 62.52%

Indian: 0.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

XT Global Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.3

13.3

13.3

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

169.42

161.2

152.85

114.41

Net Worth

182.72

174.5

166.15

126.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

5.23

0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

92.13

17,050.9

-10.76

-29.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.05

-3.08

-0.06

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.82

1.59

-0.31

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.08

0

0

Tax paid

0.33

0.71

0

0

Working capital

-18.33

6.46

0.55

-0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

92.13

17,050.9

-10.76

-29.17

Op profit growth

120.35

-533.3

44.28

-56.46

EBIT growth

74.95

-695.27

34.74

-58.25

Net profit growth

36.71

-829.17

57.09

-58.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

217.13

241.97

216.74

180.94

195.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

217.13

241.97

216.74

180.94

195.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.27

4.78

0.77

14.92

0.57

View Annually Results

XT Global Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT XT Global Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & WTD

Mullapudi Rama Rao

Whole-time Director

Vuppuluri Sreedevi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Gangrade

Independent Director

Venkata Madhusudhana Rao Paladugu

Independent Director

Saibaba Karuturi

Director

Srinivasa Rao Kosuri

Independent Director

Srinivasa Pendyala

Director

Jagannatha Prasad Malireddy

Independent Director

Venkata Appala Narasimha Raju Kalidindi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by XT Global Infotech Ltd

Summary

XTGlobal Infotech Limited (Formerly Frontier Informatics Limited) , incorporated on July 29, 1986, is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The Company was founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad. It has been operating in the spheres of Softwareproduct development, training and software services since its inception.Presently, the Company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Software Development, Product Development and Internet enabled Services.lT Business of most lndian Software Development companies can be classified into Onsite Consulting Services, Offshore Software Services, Product Sales and lT Enabled Services. While Onsite Consulting Services has witnessed a steady growth, Offshore Software business has experienced a significant change either through Dedicated Development Centers for overseas partners or Joint Ventures. The product sales of lndian companies in the international markets has been miniscule, while lT enabled services business has seen a strident growth during the last 5 to 6 years. The future direction clearly favors Offshore Software Services and lT enabled Services. XTGlobal is a Trusted Tech Partner providing digital solutions to growing organizations. The offerings are built on a wide range of technologies, solutions, and systems. XTGlobal assembled a robust QA governance structure with senior resou
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the XT Global Infotech Ltd share price today?

The XT Global Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of XT Global Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of XT Global Infotech Ltd is ₹578.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of XT Global Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of XT Global Infotech Ltd is 78.68 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of XT Global Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a XT Global Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of XT Global Infotech Ltd is ₹38 and ₹56.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of XT Global Infotech Ltd?

XT Global Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -5.99%, 3 Month at 3.62% and 1 Month at -4.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of XT Global Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of XT Global Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.09 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR XT Global Infotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.