Summary

XTGlobal Infotech Limited (Formerly Frontier Informatics Limited) , incorporated on July 29, 1986, is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The Company was founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad. It has been operating in the spheres of Softwareproduct development, training and software services since its inception.Presently, the Company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Software Development, Product Development and Internet enabled Services.lT Business of most lndian Software Development companies can be classified into Onsite Consulting Services, Offshore Software Services, Product Sales and lT Enabled Services. While Onsite Consulting Services has witnessed a steady growth, Offshore Software business has experienced a significant change either through Dedicated Development Centers for overseas partners or Joint Ventures. The product sales of lndian companies in the international markets has been miniscule, while lT enabled services business has seen a strident growth during the last 5 to 6 years. The future direction clearly favors Offshore Software Services and lT enabled Services. XTGlobal is a Trusted Tech Partner providing digital solutions to growing organizations. The offerings are built on a wide range of technologies, solutions, and systems. XTGlobal assembled a robust QA governance structure with senior resou

Read More