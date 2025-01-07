iifl-logo-icon 1
XT Global Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.78
(11.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

5.23

0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

92.13

17,050.9

-10.76

-29.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.05

-3.08

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales

60.25

59.02

209.91

140.75

Other costs

-1.32

-0.93

-0.24

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.18

17.82

806.52

526.04

Operating profit

2.67

1.21

-0.27

-0.19

OPM

26.55

23.15

-916.43

-566.79

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.08

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.04

0

Other income

0.34

0.48

0.01

1.65

Profit before tax

2.82

1.59

-0.31

-0.2

Taxes

0.33

0.71

0

0

Tax rate

11.99

44.83

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.16

2.3

-0.31

-0.2

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

3.15

2.3

-0.31

-0.2

yoy growth (%)

36.71

-829.17

57.09

-58.25

NPM

31.35

44.06

-1,036.44

-588.75

