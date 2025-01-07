Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
5.23
0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
92.13
17,050.9
-10.76
-29.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.05
-3.08
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales
60.25
59.02
209.91
140.75
Other costs
-1.32
-0.93
-0.24
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.18
17.82
806.52
526.04
Operating profit
2.67
1.21
-0.27
-0.19
OPM
26.55
23.15
-916.43
-566.79
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.08
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.04
0
Other income
0.34
0.48
0.01
1.65
Profit before tax
2.82
1.59
-0.31
-0.2
Taxes
0.33
0.71
0
0
Tax rate
11.99
44.83
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.16
2.3
-0.31
-0.2
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
3.15
2.3
-0.31
-0.2
yoy growth (%)
36.71
-829.17
57.09
-58.25
NPM
31.35
44.06
-1,036.44
-588.75
