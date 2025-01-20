iifl-logo-icon 1
XT Global Infotech Ltd Key Ratios

42.5
(-1.09%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR XT Global Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.34

Op profit growth

133.97

EBIT growth

84.78

Net profit growth

418.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.28

2.88

EBIT margin

5.15

2.58

Net profit margin

11.14

1.99

RoCE

8.03

RoNW

7.52

RoA

4.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.68

0.32

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.28

0.22

Book value per share

6.39

4.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.16

29.18

P/CEPS

18.45

40.9

P/B

3.72

1.95

EV/EBIDTA

22.96

22.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-17.05

-0.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.38

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-18.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.7

-4.46

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

2.77

5.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-85.44

-87.77

Other costs

-7.27

-9.33

