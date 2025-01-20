Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.34
Op profit growth
133.97
EBIT growth
84.78
Net profit growth
418.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.28
2.88
EBIT margin
5.15
2.58
Net profit margin
11.14
1.99
RoCE
8.03
RoNW
7.52
RoA
4.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.68
0.32
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.28
0.22
Book value per share
6.39
4.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.16
29.18
P/CEPS
18.45
40.9
P/B
3.72
1.95
EV/EBIDTA
22.96
22.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-17.05
-0.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.38
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-18.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.7
-4.46
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
2.77
5.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-85.44
-87.77
Other costs
-7.27
-9.33
