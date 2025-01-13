iifl-logo-icon 1
XT Global Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

43.84
(4.73%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.3

13.3

13.3

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

169.42

161.2

152.85

114.41

Net Worth

182.72

174.5

166.15

126.41

Minority Interest

Debt

16.52

22.72

29.69

27.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.1

3.86

0

0

Total Liabilities

204.34

201.08

195.84

154.2

Fixed Assets

80.29

83

78.94

72.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

126.01

126.01

126.01

93.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.94

3.57

1.2

1.23

Networking Capital

-8.86

-14.21

-13.65

-18.72

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.24

0.14

1.29

Debtor Days

46.82

Other Current Assets

4.34

4.13

5.42

5.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.86

-1.14

-1.19

-0.95

Creditor Days

34.48

Other Current Liabilities

-12.71

-17.44

-18.02

-24.31

Cash

2.96

2.72

3.35

6.04

Total Assets

204.34

201.09

195.85

154.2

