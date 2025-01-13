XT Global Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.3
13.3
13.3
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
169.42
161.2
152.85
114.41
Net Worth
182.72
174.5
166.15
126.41
Minority Interest
Debt
16.52
22.72
29.69
27.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.1
3.86
0
0
Total Liabilities
204.34
201.08
195.84
154.2
Fixed Assets
80.29
83
78.94
72.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
126.01
126.01
126.01
93.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.94
3.57
1.2
1.23
Networking Capital
-8.86
-14.21
-13.65
-18.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.24
0.14
1.29
Debtor Days
46.82
Other Current Assets
4.34
4.13
5.42
5.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.86
-1.14
-1.19
-0.95
Creditor Days
34.48
Other Current Liabilities
-12.71
-17.44
-18.02
-24.31
Cash
2.96
2.72
3.35
6.04
Total Assets
204.34
201.09
195.85
154.2
