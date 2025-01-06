iifl-logo-icon 1
XT Global Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.59
(-7.75%)
Jan 6, 2025

XT Global Infot. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.82

1.59

-0.31

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.08

0

0

Tax paid

0.33

0.71

0

0

Working capital

-18.33

6.46

0.55

-0.1

Other operating items

Operating

-15.35

8.68

0.22

-0.3

Capital expenditure

25.82

-0.24

0

0

Free cash flow

10.46

8.44

0.22

-0.3

Equity raised

156.56

50.68

-4.86

-30.33

Investing

44.52

48.73

0

0

Financing

27.79

2.64

5.02

4.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

239.34

110.49

0.38

-25.97

