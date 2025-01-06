XT Global Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.82
1.59
-0.31
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
0.33
0.71
0
0
Working capital
-18.33
6.46
0.55
-0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-15.35
8.68
0.22
-0.3
Capital expenditure
25.82
-0.24
0
0
Free cash flow
10.46
8.44
0.22
-0.3
Equity raised
156.56
50.68
-4.86
-30.33
Investing
44.52
48.73
0
0
Financing
27.79
2.64
5.02
4.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
239.34
110.49
0.38
-25.97
