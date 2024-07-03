iifl-logo-icon 1
XT Global Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

46.12
(-5.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

166.72

183.88

159.17

132.14

3.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

166.72

183.88

159.17

132.14

3.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.39

3.17

-0.62

15.14

0.25

Total Income

169.1

187.05

158.55

147.28

3.35

Total Expenditure

146.8

162.27

137.59

126.8

2.35

PBIDT

22.31

24.79

20.96

20.48

1

Interest

1.98

3.06

1.59

1.89

0.02

PBDT

20.33

21.73

19.36

18.6

0.98

Depreciation

7.08

5.85

3.81

2.39

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.57

1.81

0

0.58

0

Deferred Tax

0.9

1.14

1.28

-0.26

0

Reported Profit After Tax

10.78

12.93

14.26

15.89

0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.78

12.93

14.26

15.89

2.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

13.48

0.19

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.78

12.93

14.26

2.41

1.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.8

0.97

1.19

1.32

0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.3

13.3

13.3

12

9.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

3,11,76,021

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

32.83

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,94,21,651

4,94,87,651

4,94,87,651

3,64,86,823

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

37.17

37.22

37.22

30.41

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

8,35,46,804

8,34,80,804

8,34,80,804

8,34,80,804

6,37,75,107

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

69.59

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

62.83

62.78

62.78

69.59

67.17

PBIDTM(%)

13.38

13.48

13.16

15.49

32.15

PBDTM(%)

12.19

11.81

12.16

14.07

31.51

PATM(%)

6.46

7.03

8.95

12.02

29.9

XT Global Infot.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR XT Global Infotech Ltd

