XT Global Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
166.72
183.88
159.17
132.14
3.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
166.72
183.88
159.17
132.14
3.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.39
3.17
-0.62
15.14
0.25
Total Income
169.1
187.05
158.55
147.28
3.35
Total Expenditure
146.8
162.27
137.59
126.8
2.35
PBIDT
22.31
24.79
20.96
20.48
1
Interest
1.98
3.06
1.59
1.89
0.02
PBDT
20.33
21.73
19.36
18.6
0.98
Depreciation
7.08
5.85
3.81
2.39
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.57
1.81
0
0.58
0
Deferred Tax
0.9
1.14
1.28
-0.26
0
Reported Profit After Tax
10.78
12.93
14.26
15.89
0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.78
12.93
14.26
15.89
2.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
13.48
0.19
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.78
12.93
14.26
2.41
1.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.8
0.97
1.19
1.32
0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.3
13.3
13.3
12
9.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
3,11,76,021
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
32.83
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,94,21,651
4,94,87,651
4,94,87,651
3,64,86,823
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
37.17
37.22
37.22
30.41
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
8,35,46,804
8,34,80,804
8,34,80,804
8,34,80,804
6,37,75,107
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
69.59
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
62.83
62.78
62.78
69.59
67.17
PBIDTM(%)
13.38
13.48
13.16
15.49
32.15
PBDTM(%)
12.19
11.81
12.16
14.07
31.51
PATM(%)
6.46
7.03
8.95
12.02
29.9
