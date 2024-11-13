Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Xtglobal Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and limited review report thereon. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting, which was held today i.e. 13th November 2024, has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. Accordingly, we are enclosing: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep. 2024. 2. The Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep, 2024. 3. Limited review report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Xtglobal Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Mullapudi Atchuta Rama Rao as Managing Director of the Company 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Jagannatha Prasad Malireddy as Non- Executive Director of the Company 3. Related Party Transactions for the FY 2024-25 4. Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 5. Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 6. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 7. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 8. Day Date & Time for Convening 36th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. 9. Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 10. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting remote E-Voting and Poll Voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 11. Appointment of RTA for availing facility of E-AGM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) 12. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s XTGlobal Infotech Limited held on Friday, 6th September 2024 through Video Conferencing, at 10:00 AM and concluded at 11.10 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)

Xtglobal Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited quarterly financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s XTGlobal Infotech Limited held on Tuesday, 13th August 2024 through Video Conferencing, at 10:00 AM and concluded at 11: 40 AM, the following business were transacted by the Board: 1. The Board has considered and approved the Un Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are attaching herewith the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with the respective Limited Review Reports issued by Statutory Auditors for quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024 will be made available on the website of the Company http://www.xtglobal.com in due compliance with the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Xtglobal Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of M/s. XTGlobal Infotech Limited will be held on Thursday - 30th May 2024 through Video Conferencing at 10:00 AM inter alia to consider and approve following: 1. The Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Audited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other Statutory matters with the permission of the chair. The Board of XTGlobal In its meeting held today i.e, 30.05.2024 has transacted and approved below - 1. The audited Standalone & consolidated financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2.Board took note of Auditors Report issued by statutory auditors for the period ended 31.03.2024. 3. other matters as per the agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, read with Schedule III of said Regulation, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e, 30th May,2024 based on recommendation of NRC Committee, has approved appointment of Mr. Sridhar Pentela (ICSI Membership No. A55735) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company. His effective date of appointment is 17th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper publication copies of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The same were published in the following Newspapers on May 31, 2024. 1. Financial Express (English Daily) 2. Nava Telangana (Telugu Daily) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of Independent Directors of M/s XTGlobal Infotech Limited held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 10:00 AM and concluded at 10:30 AM, the following business were transacted at the Board: 1. Reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole; 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Xtglobal Infotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve further acquisition of stake of Network Objects Inc. (Associate Company US-based entity) from its existing stakeholders (Transaction). 2. To authorise the Managing Director and/or any other Director inter alia to identify and appoint a (i) legal advisor/consultant for providing assistance and a Merchant Banker for obtaining a valuation report of Network Objects Inc and (ii) take all other steps as may be required for the Transaction. 1. The Board of Directors after deliberate discussions have taken a decision to further acquire 7% of total stake of Network Objects Inc, USA from its existing shareholder Mr. Srinivasa Raju Kosuri. After this acquisition Network Objects Inc. will become subsidiary company of XTGlobal Infotech Limited with a cumulative holding of 51.33% . This further acquisition will be executed based on the valuation of Network Objects Inc. and the consideration discharged by the Company in due course as per the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 read with applicable regulations. 2. The Board has authorised Mr. Ramarao Atchuta Mullapudi, Managing Director and/or Mrs. Vuppuluri Sreedevi, Whole-time Director to take all other steps as may be required for the Transaction (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024)

