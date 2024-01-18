|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2023
|24 Nov 2023
|24 Nov 2023
|0.05
|5
|Interim
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of XTGlobal Infotech Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 14th November 2023 has considered and approved payment of interim dividend of Re. 0.05/- on the fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023 -24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.