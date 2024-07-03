XT Global Infotech Ltd Summary

XTGlobal Infotech Limited (Formerly Frontier Informatics Limited) , incorporated on July 29, 1986, is one of the pioneers in Software Development in India. The Company was founded and backed by a group of highly qualified professionals with rich and varied experience in implementing complex software projects both in India and abroad. It has been operating in the spheres of Softwareproduct development, training and software services since its inception.Presently, the Company is engaged in on-site Consultancy Services, Offshore Software Development, Product Development and Internet enabled Services.lT Business of most lndian Software Development companies can be classified into Onsite Consulting Services, Offshore Software Services, Product Sales and lT Enabled Services. While Onsite Consulting Services has witnessed a steady growth, Offshore Software business has experienced a significant change either through Dedicated Development Centers for overseas partners or Joint Ventures. The product sales of lndian companies in the international markets has been miniscule, while lT enabled services business has seen a strident growth during the last 5 to 6 years. The future direction clearly favors Offshore Software Services and lT enabled Services. XTGlobal is a Trusted Tech Partner providing digital solutions to growing organizations. The offerings are built on a wide range of technologies, solutions, and systems. XTGlobal assembled a robust QA governance structure with senior resources to manage the clients testing models. A leading provider of vertically-integrated toll systems was facing challenges with its unit testing model. Code defects, high cost overruns, mismatch of resources, and high mid-flight attrition were affecting the companys automated product suite.A leading provider of integrated pharmacy technology was looking to enhance a couple of their offerings. The solutions, which were developed using Agile and DevOps, involved continuous upgrades and delivery. XTGlobal reviewed and updated the test case repository and conducted Smoke Testing, Functional Testing, and Exploratory Testing. Smoke Testing improved the quality of continuous integration while Exploratory Testing made better utilization of the QA resources. In 2017, the Company rebranded their AP Automation and BPO services as Circulus. In 2021-22, the Company acquired 44.33% stake of Network Objects Inc. (USA based company) on 29th December, 2021, making it an Associate Company of the Company. Further, Xenosoft Technologies (India) Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary was merged with the Company on 14th October, 2021.