Summary

All E Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as All E Technologies Private Limited on June 16, 2000 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the General Meeting of Company held on March 16, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to All E Technologies Limited dated May 11,issued by RoC, Delhi. Alletec is a leading provider of Business Solutions to various Companies. It streamlines and automates core business processes with Product Based solutions built with Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM developing Custom Built solutions for client specific applications and provides IT Services for all stages of software development and maintenance.The Company help in bringing together, Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, Store Front & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments by putting in place integrated operational systems of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses to draw actionable insights from data. It provide consulting services for solution assessments, provide product licenses, carry out solution implementation, provide solution enhancements and on-going support. Apart from these, it also provide offshore technology services to some large Microsoft Business Applications partners from the USA and Europe.Alletec started operations in the year 2000 as an Outsourced Product Development Company. In 200

