All E Technologies Ltd Share Price

523.4
(0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open510
  • Day's High528.95
  • 52 Wk High633
  • Prev. Close520.3
  • Day's Low494.3
  • 52 Wk Low 215.1
  • Turnover (lac)297.29
  • P/E58.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.68
  • EPS8.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,056.96
  • Div. Yield0.19
All E Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

510

Prev. Close

520.3

Turnover(Lac.)

297.29

Day's High

528.95

Day's Low

494.3

52 Week's High

633

52 Week's Low

215.1

Book Value

58.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,056.96

P/E

58.4

EPS

8.91

Divi. Yield

0.19

All E Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

All E Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

All E Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.04%

Non-Promoter- 1.96%

Institutions: 1.96%

Non-Institutions: 40.52%

Custodian: 7.46%

Share Price
Share Price

All E Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.19

20.19

15.33

1.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

88.84

74.39

25.47

35.53

Net Worth

109.03

94.58

40.8

36.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

116.33

87.68

70.05

61.22

53.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.33

87.68

70.05

61.22

53.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.32

4.47

4.23

2.06

1.58

View Annually Results

All E Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT All E Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Mian

Non Executive Director

Suman Mian

Executive Director

Rajiv Tyagi

Executive Director

Ritu Sood

Independent Director

Vinod Sood

Independent Director

Sunil Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Chaudhry.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by All E Technologies Ltd

Summary

All E Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as All E Technologies Private Limited on June 16, 2000 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the General Meeting of Company held on March 16, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to All E Technologies Limited dated May 11,issued by RoC, Delhi. Alletec is a leading provider of Business Solutions to various Companies. It streamlines and automates core business processes with Product Based solutions built with Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM developing Custom Built solutions for client specific applications and provides IT Services for all stages of software development and maintenance.The Company help in bringing together, Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, Store Front & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments by putting in place integrated operational systems of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses to draw actionable insights from data. It provide consulting services for solution assessments, provide product licenses, carry out solution implementation, provide solution enhancements and on-going support. Apart from these, it also provide offshore technology services to some large Microsoft Business Applications partners from the USA and Europe.Alletec started operations in the year 2000 as an Outsourced Product Development Company. In 200
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the All E Technologies Ltd share price today?

The All E Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹523.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of All E Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of All E Technologies Ltd is ₹1056.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of All E Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of All E Technologies Ltd is 58.4 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of All E Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a All E Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of All E Technologies Ltd is ₹215.1 and ₹633 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of All E Technologies Ltd?

All E Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 58.26%, 1 Year at 98.44%, 6 Month at 99.96%, 3 Month at 31.04% and 1 Month at -11.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of All E Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of All E Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.05 %
Institutions - 1.96 %
Public - 40.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR All E Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

