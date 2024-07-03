Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹510
Prev. Close₹520.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹297.29
Day's High₹528.95
Day's Low₹494.3
52 Week's High₹633
52 Week's Low₹215.1
Book Value₹58.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,056.96
P/E58.4
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.19
20.19
15.33
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.84
74.39
25.47
35.53
Net Worth
109.03
94.58
40.8
36.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
116.33
87.68
70.05
61.22
53.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.33
87.68
70.05
61.22
53.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.32
4.47
4.23
2.06
1.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Mian
Non Executive Director
Suman Mian
Executive Director
Rajiv Tyagi
Executive Director
Ritu Sood
Independent Director
Vinod Sood
Independent Director
Sunil Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Chaudhry.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
All E Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as All E Technologies Private Limited on June 16, 2000 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the General Meeting of Company held on March 16, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to All E Technologies Limited dated May 11,issued by RoC, Delhi. Alletec is a leading provider of Business Solutions to various Companies. It streamlines and automates core business processes with Product Based solutions built with Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM developing Custom Built solutions for client specific applications and provides IT Services for all stages of software development and maintenance.The Company help in bringing together, Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, Store Front & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments by putting in place integrated operational systems of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses to draw actionable insights from data. It provide consulting services for solution assessments, provide product licenses, carry out solution implementation, provide solution enhancements and on-going support. Apart from these, it also provide offshore technology services to some large Microsoft Business Applications partners from the USA and Europe.Alletec started operations in the year 2000 as an Outsourced Product Development Company. In 200
Read More
The All E Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹523.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of All E Technologies Ltd is ₹1056.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of All E Technologies Ltd is 58.4 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a All E Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of All E Technologies Ltd is ₹215.1 and ₹633 as of 06 Jan ‘25
All E Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 58.26%, 1 Year at 98.44%, 6 Month at 99.96%, 3 Month at 31.04% and 1 Month at -11.63%.
