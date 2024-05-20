To

The Members of All e Technologies Limited

(Formerly known as All e Technologies Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of All e Technologies Limited (formerly known as All e Technologies Private Limited) (“the Company”), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Annual Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between audited standalone figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year to date standalone figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us. Our report on the standalone financial results included in the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under the Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company. (h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) i. No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material miss-statement.

(j) The Company has declared dividend during the year in compliance of Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

(k) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Nath Ahuja & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No:-001083N

N.N Ahuja

(Proprietor)

Membership No:080178

UDIN: 24080178BKDAGX4861

New Delhi

Date : 20th May, 2024

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment: (a)(i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment. (ii)The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, company doesnt own any immovable property hence this sub clause is not applicable on the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any

Benami property under the “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder. 2.(a) The company is in the business of service providing and the company doesnt hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3 of clause (ii) along with sub clauses of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) At any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and hence this clause is not applicable.

3. During the year the Company has made investments in its Foreign Subsidiary Companies. The Company has granted unsecured loan to its Indian Subsidiary Company. The Company did not stood guarantee, or provided security to any Company / firm / Limited Liability Partnership/ other party. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to aforesaid investments/loan is as per the table given below:

a) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Loans & Advances Investment 40,450 /- (during the year) 1. To Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and Associates :- - Alletec Retail Solutions Private Limited 14,90,450/-(Outstanding at the end of the year) - 2. To Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and Associates:- Alletec CANADA INC. 6,35,249/- Alletec ARC Limited - 2,90,500/- Alletec PTE. LTD 6,44,558/-

(b) As per the information provided by the management investments made are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loan & advance mentioned above, there is no schedule of repayment and also payment of interest has not been stipulated. This is repayable on demand.

(d) Clause (iii) sub clause (d) is not applicable.

e) Clause (iii) sub clause (e) is not applicable.

(f) Loans & advances mentioned in (a) above is repayable on demand.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loan to its Subsidiary Company within the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the Company is not charging any interest on this loan as Subsidiary Company has no business and incurred losses in past years.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. There are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts earlier and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. In respect of default in repayment of loans and interest thereon: (a) The company has not taken any term loan and hence this clause related to utilization of term loan is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not taken any short-term loan and hence this clause related to utilization of short-term loan is not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(e) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

10.(a)The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

11.(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government. (c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the company, Hence Clause 3(xi) (c) is not applicable to the company.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements under Note No. 27 as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. 14.(a) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024 for the period under audit.

(b) In our opinion company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

15. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

16.(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and hence, the company is not required to obtain certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. No auditor has resigned from the post of the statutory auditors during the period under review.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on the examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, states that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further states that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that our liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20.According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has complied with the obligations under Corporate Social Responsibility and has spent the required amount during the year. The company doesnt have any ongoing project in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility. Hence the Company is not required to transfer any unspent amount in funds specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act and special account with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

21. This Audit Report is prepared for Standalone financial Statement hence paragraph 3 clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable.

In terms of our report of even date attached. N.N Ahuja (Proprietor) For Nath Ahuja & Co Membership No:080178 Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24080178BKDAGX4861 Firms Registration No:-001083N New Delhi Date : 20th May, 2024

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of All e Technologies Limited (formerly known as All e Technologies Private Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).