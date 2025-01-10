Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sep-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
50.04%
50.04%
50%
49.95%
49.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.96%
0.33%
0.15%
3.6%
8.46%
Non-Institutions
40.52%
41.98%
41.89%
38.5%
41.57%
Total Non-Promoter
42.48%
42.31%
42.05%
42.11%
50.04%
Custodian
7.46%
7.63%
7.93%
7.93%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
