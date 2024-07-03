All E Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35.91
33.13
30.41
30.05
28.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.91
33.13
30.41
30.05
28.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.11
1.88
1.96
1.76
1.89
Total Income
38.03
35.01
32.38
31.81
30.73
Total Expenditure
28.9
26.59
24.63
24.51
24.13
PBIDT
9.13
8.42
7.74
7.3
6.6
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
9.13
8.42
7.74
7.3
6.6
Depreciation
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.23
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.13
1.94
1.85
1.72
1.55
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.05
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
6.69
6.17
5.54
5.35
4.8
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.68
6.17
5.51
5.34
4.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.68
6.17
5.51
5.34
4.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.31
3.06
2.73
2.64
2.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.19
20.19
20.19
20.19
20.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.42
25.41
25.45
24.29
22.88
PBDTM(%)
25.42
25.41
25.45
24.29
22.88
PATM(%)
18.62
18.62
18.21
17.8
16.64
