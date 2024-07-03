iifl-logo-icon 1
All E Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

522.25
(-0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

35.91

33.13

30.41

30.05

28.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.91

33.13

30.41

30.05

28.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.11

1.88

1.96

1.76

1.89

Total Income

38.03

35.01

32.38

31.81

30.73

Total Expenditure

28.9

26.59

24.63

24.51

24.13

PBIDT

9.13

8.42

7.74

7.3

6.6

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

9.13

8.42

7.74

7.3

6.6

Depreciation

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.23

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.13

1.94

1.85

1.72

1.55

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.05

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

6.69

6.17

5.54

5.35

4.8

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

0.02

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.68

6.17

5.51

5.34

4.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.68

6.17

5.51

5.34

4.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.31

3.06

2.73

2.64

2.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.19

20.19

20.19

20.19

20.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.42

25.41

25.45

24.29

22.88

PBDTM(%)

25.42

25.41

25.45

24.29

22.88

PATM(%)

18.62

18.62

18.21

17.8

16.64

