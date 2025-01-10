All E Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.19
20.19
15.33
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
88.84
74.39
25.47
35.53
Net Worth
109.03
94.58
40.8
36.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.06
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.31
Total Liabilities
109.03
94.58
40.86
37.13
Fixed Assets
3.6
3.21
1.09
1.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.78
4.29
2.9
2.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.2
0.13
0.47
Networking Capital
-1.28
0.26
4.48
5.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.77
10.37
9.45
5.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.98
10.46
11.24
13.64
Sundry Creditors
-3.75
-2.98
-2.66
-1.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.28
-17.59
-13.55
-12.08
Cash
101.78
86.63
32.26
27.37
Total Assets
109.03
94.59
40.86
37.14
