All E Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

513.3
(-2.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.19

20.19

15.33

1.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

88.84

74.39

25.47

35.53

Net Worth

109.03

94.58

40.8

36.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.06

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.31

Total Liabilities

109.03

94.58

40.86

37.13

Fixed Assets

3.6

3.21

1.09

1.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.78

4.29

2.9

2.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.2

0.13

0.47

Networking Capital

-1.28

0.26

4.48

5.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.77

10.37

9.45

5.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.98

10.46

11.24

13.64

Sundry Creditors

-3.75

-2.98

-2.66

-1.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-22.28

-17.59

-13.55

-12.08

Cash

101.78

86.63

32.26

27.37

Total Assets

109.03

94.59

40.86

37.14

