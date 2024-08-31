The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Re.10/- each, (i.e. 10% of the face value of Equity Share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Dividend Payment date (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024)