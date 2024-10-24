|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|ALL E TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Jul-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. All E Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|ALL E TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Dividend/Other business. All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
