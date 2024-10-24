iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

All E Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

473.05
(-2.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:41 AM

All E Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
ALL E TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Jul-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. All E Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
ALL E TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 20-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Dividend/Other business. All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Board Meeting Intimation All E Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

All E Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR All E Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.