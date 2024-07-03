All E Technologies Ltd Summary

All E Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as All E Technologies Private Limited on June 16, 2000 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Company pursuant to Shareholders Resolution passed at the General Meeting of Company held on March 16, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to All E Technologies Limited dated May 11,issued by RoC, Delhi. Alletec is a leading provider of Business Solutions to various Companies. It streamlines and automates core business processes with Product Based solutions built with Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM developing Custom Built solutions for client specific applications and provides IT Services for all stages of software development and maintenance.The Company help in bringing together, Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, Store Front & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments by putting in place integrated operational systems of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses to draw actionable insights from data. It provide consulting services for solution assessments, provide product licenses, carry out solution implementation, provide solution enhancements and on-going support. Apart from these, it also provide offshore technology services to some large Microsoft Business Applications partners from the USA and Europe.Alletec started operations in the year 2000 as an Outsourced Product Development Company. In 2002, the Company pivoted from being a generic IT Services company to focus on Microsoft Business Solutions. In 2004, it formed a partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Business Solutions to market. In 2007, it acquired the Microsoft Dynamics practice (Munjal eSystems) of Delhi based Hero Corporate Services. In 2010, it acquired the operations of Right Fields Private Limited, a Chennai based Microsoft Dynamics partner. In 2014, it acquired the operations of Gurgaon based Dynamics Vertical Solutions. In 2017, the Company started operations in Sydney, Australia through Alletec Pty Ltd (Formerly known as Nuage Technologies Pty. Ltd.). In 2019, it started operations in USA through Alletec USA Inc.The Company became Microsoft ISV Development Center in 2020.The Company came out with a Public Issue by issuing 53,55,200 Equity Shares and by raising funds aggregating to Rs 48.20 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 48,64,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 43.78 Crore and Offer for Sale of 4,91,200 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 4.42 Crore in December, 2022. In 2023-24, Alletec chose Azure Data Analytics tools and built the Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse. Data from multiple sources was first stored in Azure Data Lake, and Azure Data Factory was used to build complex business logic. Hundreds of GBs data had to be processed daily for the Data Warehouse to have current and processed data. The architecture had to be robust without any impact on the running business applications. An intelligent reporting layer was developed using Power BI. Over 100 Finance KPIs were displayed in a set of Key Management Dashboards and Reports. The Company has developed few Business Solution Softwares viz. Edtech, P2P365, AutoTax365, CEKonnect, BAFINS- CX and Xtended WMS in 2023-24.In addition to these, Company has created robust extensions of Cyborg and ProActivate to execute Business Central implementations and transition from traditional customisation to more streamlined configurations. It has executed upgrade projects, helping clients transition from on premises NAV, GP, and SL to the cloud-based D365 Business Central environment in 2024.