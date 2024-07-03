Summary

Mindteck (India) Ltd, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Holdings, Mauritius, a subsidiary of TAIB Bank EC, Bahrain.Mindteck has built up considerable expertise in E-commerce and Embedded Systems that is clearly backed by a formidable track record of successes. They are the global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum.Mindteck global operations are supported by a team of more than 300 professionals in USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and India. It has three offshore development centers in India located at Bangalore, Calcutta and Mumbai. In 2001 the company has merged Nicco Infotech Limited with itself after the approvals of shareholders of both the companies. The Company was awarded ISO 9001 certificate by KPMG.The Company has made a rights issue in 2001 for Rs.12.50 crores at a premium of Rs.90/- per share. The company has completed the acquisition of Infotech Holdings Inc a company which is engaged in IT software consultancy and the company has become a subsidiary from July 2001. On October 2002, pursuant to a plan o

