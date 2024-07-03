iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Share Price

287.6
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

  • Open304.65
  • Day's High304.7
  • 52 Wk High368
  • Prev. Close299.15
  • Day's Low287.25
  • 52 Wk Low 134.68
  • Turnover (lac)81.68
  • P/E57.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.24
  • EPS5.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)915.95
  • Div. Yield0.27
Mindteck (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

304.65

Prev. Close

299.15

Turnover(Lac.)

81.68

Day's High

304.7

Day's Low

287.25

52 Week's High

368

52 Week's Low

134.68

Book Value

53.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

915.95

P/E

57.38

EPS

5.21

Divi. Yield

0.27

Mindteck (India) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

Mindteck (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Mindteck (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.49%

Foreign: 64.49%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mindteck (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.08

26.61

27.22

27.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.82

119.22

114.94

103.21

Net Worth

162.9

145.83

142.16

130.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

114.25

103.98

92.31

88.41

yoy growth (%)

9.87

12.64

4.4

5.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-78.48

-70.81

-66.24

-61.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.55

13.97

1.12

4.28

Depreciation

-4.65

-5.84

-6.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-3.95

-5.44

-0.43

-2.36

Working capital

-5.05

16.42

5.69

-13.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.87

12.64

4.4

5.71

Op profit growth

-6.18

150.41

94.66

-36.11

EBIT growth

5.1

410.7

-33.63

-35.76

Net profit growth

28.72

-114.39

-3,194.28

-56.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

385.53

336.73

298.78

286.72

276.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

385.53

336.73

298.78

286.72

276.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.46

4.43

23.25

4.55

1.75

Mindteck (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mindteck (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yusuf Lanewala

Independent Director

Jagdish Dayal Malkani

Non Executive Director

Meenaz Dhanani

Independent Director

Guhan Subramaniam

Independent Director

Satish Menon Kumar

Independent Director

Subhash Bhushan Dhar

Managing Director & CEO

Anand Balakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Keyuri Singh

Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary

Sathya Raja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mindteck (India) Ltd
Summary

Summary

Mindteck (India) Ltd, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Holdings, Mauritius, a subsidiary of TAIB Bank EC, Bahrain.Mindteck has built up considerable expertise in E-commerce and Embedded Systems that is clearly backed by a formidable track record of successes. They are the global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum.Mindteck global operations are supported by a team of more than 300 professionals in USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and India. It has three offshore development centers in India located at Bangalore, Calcutta and Mumbai. In 2001 the company has merged Nicco Infotech Limited with itself after the approvals of shareholders of both the companies. The Company was awarded ISO 9001 certificate by KPMG.The Company has made a rights issue in 2001 for Rs.12.50 crores at a premium of Rs.90/- per share. The company has completed the acquisition of Infotech Holdings Inc a company which is engaged in IT software consultancy and the company has become a subsidiary from July 2001. On October 2002, pursuant to a plan o
Company FAQs

What is the Mindteck India Ltd share price today?

The Mindteck India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mindteck India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindteck India Ltd is ₹915.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mindteck India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mindteck India Ltd is 57.38 and 5.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mindteck India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindteck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindteck India Ltd is ₹134.68 and ₹368 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mindteck India Ltd?

Mindteck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.41%, 3 Years at 18.61%, 1 Year at 57.58%, 6 Month at 14.92%, 3 Month at 4.22% and 1 Month at 3.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mindteck India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mindteck India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.49 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 35.47 %

