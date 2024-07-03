SectorIT - Software
Open₹304.65
Prev. Close₹299.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹81.68
Day's High₹304.7
Day's Low₹287.25
52 Week's High₹368
52 Week's Low₹134.68
Book Value₹53.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)915.95
P/E57.38
EPS5.21
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.08
26.61
27.22
27.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.82
119.22
114.94
103.21
Net Worth
162.9
145.83
142.16
130.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
114.25
103.98
92.31
88.41
yoy growth (%)
9.87
12.64
4.4
5.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-78.48
-70.81
-66.24
-61.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.55
13.97
1.12
4.28
Depreciation
-4.65
-5.84
-6.15
-1.14
Tax paid
-3.95
-5.44
-0.43
-2.36
Working capital
-5.05
16.42
5.69
-13.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.87
12.64
4.4
5.71
Op profit growth
-6.18
150.41
94.66
-36.11
EBIT growth
5.1
410.7
-33.63
-35.76
Net profit growth
28.72
-114.39
-3,194.28
-56.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
385.53
336.73
298.78
286.72
276.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
385.53
336.73
298.78
286.72
276.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.46
4.43
23.25
4.55
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yusuf Lanewala
Independent Director
Jagdish Dayal Malkani
Non Executive Director
Meenaz Dhanani
Independent Director
Guhan Subramaniam
Independent Director
Satish Menon Kumar
Independent Director
Subhash Bhushan Dhar
Managing Director & CEO
Anand Balakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Keyuri Singh
Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary
Sathya Raja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mindteck (India) Ltd
Summary
Mindteck (India) Ltd, previously known as Hinditron was incorporated in 1991,and is been engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India. Hinditron has been instrumental in introducing companies like Digital Equipment, Textronix and Novellus in India. Its name was change to Mindteck consequent to the acquisition of the company by Embtech Holdings, Mauritius, a subsidiary of TAIB Bank EC, Bahrain.Mindteck has built up considerable expertise in E-commerce and Embedded Systems that is clearly backed by a formidable track record of successes. They are the global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum.Mindteck global operations are supported by a team of more than 300 professionals in USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and India. It has three offshore development centers in India located at Bangalore, Calcutta and Mumbai. In 2001 the company has merged Nicco Infotech Limited with itself after the approvals of shareholders of both the companies. The Company was awarded ISO 9001 certificate by KPMG.The Company has made a rights issue in 2001 for Rs.12.50 crores at a premium of Rs.90/- per share. The company has completed the acquisition of Infotech Holdings Inc a company which is engaged in IT software consultancy and the company has become a subsidiary from July 2001. On October 2002, pursuant to a plan o
Read More
The Mindteck India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹287.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindteck India Ltd is ₹915.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mindteck India Ltd is 57.38 and 5.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindteck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindteck India Ltd is ₹134.68 and ₹368 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mindteck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.41%, 3 Years at 18.61%, 1 Year at 57.58%, 6 Month at 14.92%, 3 Month at 4.22% and 1 Month at 3.60%.
