Mindteck (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

264.55
(-4.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.08

26.61

27.22

27.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.82

119.22

114.94

103.21

Net Worth

162.9

145.83

142.16

130.58

Minority Interest

Debt

2.21

5.63

7.69

7.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

165.11

151.46

149.85

138.02

Fixed Assets

4.31

7.27

9.63

9.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

67.14

67.14

67.14

67.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.79

4.38

4.19

4.36

Networking Capital

26.88

26.52

40.65

26.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

33.58

30.62

24.91

26.21

Debtor Days

79.58

92

Other Current Assets

14.94

13.76

35.85

19.12

Sundry Creditors

-5.81

-5.22

-8.06

-7.46

Creditor Days

25.74

26.18

Other Current Liabilities

-15.83

-12.64

-12.05

-11.84

Cash

61.99

46.15

28.24

31.31

Total Assets

165.11

151.46

149.85

138.02

Mindteck (India) : related Articles

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

