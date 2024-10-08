iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Key Ratios

262.6
(0.92%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:48:41 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.2

3.83

-6.97

-13.11

Op profit growth

5.86

336.97

254.07

-88.44

EBIT growth

17.09

-2,322.49

-138.95

-82.7

Net profit growth

206.72

-116.75

1,046.8

-160.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.95

6.84

1.62

0.42

EBIT margin

6.96

6.2

-0.28

0.69

Net profit margin

11.14

3.78

-23.46

-1.9

RoCE

11.92

11.53

-0.47

1.05

RoNW

5.28

2.01

-10.08

-0.72

RoA

4.76

1.76

-9.69

-0.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.17

4.31

-25.7

0

Dividend per share

1

0

0

1

Cash EPS

11

1.74

-28.03

-2.71

Book value per share

68.25

54.58

50.59

74.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.95

7.67

-0.43

0

P/CEPS

9.52

18.96

-0.39

-15.38

P/B

1.53

0.6

0.21

0.55

EV/EBIDTA

10.35

2.24

3.04

30.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-45.34

Tax payout

-23.96

-32.67

23.85

-367.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.18

79.88

75.59

78.41

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-20.88

-18.05

-15.33

-15.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.63

-10.77

0.35

-3.73

Net debt / equity

-0.39

-0.36

-0.12

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-3.32

-2.63

-3.7

-24.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-63.22

-67.93

-72.15

-68.85

Other costs

-29.82

-25.22

-26.21

-30.72

Mindteck (India) : related Articles

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

