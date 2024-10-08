Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.2
3.83
-6.97
-13.11
Op profit growth
5.86
336.97
254.07
-88.44
EBIT growth
17.09
-2,322.49
-138.95
-82.7
Net profit growth
206.72
-116.75
1,046.8
-160.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.95
6.84
1.62
0.42
EBIT margin
6.96
6.2
-0.28
0.69
Net profit margin
11.14
3.78
-23.46
-1.9
RoCE
11.92
11.53
-0.47
1.05
RoNW
5.28
2.01
-10.08
-0.72
RoA
4.76
1.76
-9.69
-0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.17
4.31
-25.7
0
Dividend per share
1
0
0
1
Cash EPS
11
1.74
-28.03
-2.71
Book value per share
68.25
54.58
50.59
74.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.95
7.67
-0.43
0
P/CEPS
9.52
18.96
-0.39
-15.38
P/B
1.53
0.6
0.21
0.55
EV/EBIDTA
10.35
2.24
3.04
30.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-45.34
Tax payout
-23.96
-32.67
23.85
-367.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.18
79.88
75.59
78.41
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-20.88
-18.05
-15.33
-15.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.63
-10.77
0.35
-3.73
Net debt / equity
-0.39
-0.36
-0.12
-0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-3.32
-2.63
-3.7
-24.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-63.22
-67.93
-72.15
-68.85
Other costs
-29.82
-25.22
-26.21
-30.72
Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.