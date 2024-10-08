iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

284.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mindteck (India) Ltd

Mindteck (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.55

13.97

1.12

4.28

Depreciation

-4.65

-5.84

-6.15

-1.14

Tax paid

-3.95

-5.44

-0.43

-2.36

Working capital

-5.05

16.42

5.69

-13.18

Other operating items

Operating

1.9

19.11

0.23

-12.41

Capital expenditure

4.39

-10.13

20.77

8.18

Free cash flow

6.29

8.98

21

-4.23

Equity raised

210.52

192.7

309.85

308.62

Investing

-0.09

-0.43

-64.12

8.31

Financing

15.09

19.49

12.06

1.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.56

Net in cash

231.8

220.74

278.79

316.29

Mindteck (India) : related Articles

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

