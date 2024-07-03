iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

278.55
(-2.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

287.63

247.99

225.11

214.15

205.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

287.63

247.99

225.11

214.15

205.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.8

3.34

21.6

4.1

1.23

Total Income

292.43

251.33

246.71

218.25

206.66

Total Expenditure

262.73

227.76

208.81

201.94

222.87

PBIDT

29.7

23.57

37.9

16.31

-16.21

Interest

0.7

0.76

0.68

1.33

1.72

PBDT

29

22.81

37.22

14.98

-17.93

Depreciation

3.33

3.42

3.75

4.91

5.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.04

3.81

3.18

5.96

0.92

Deferred Tax

-0.2

0.22

-0.03

-1.33

-0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

20.83

15.36

30.32

5.44

-23.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

20.83

15.36

30.32

5.44

-23.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

16.45

0

-20.71

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

20.83

15.36

13.87

5.44

-3.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.37

6.08

12.01

2.16

-9.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.9

24.97

25.29

25.21

25.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.32

9.5

16.83

7.61

-7.89

PBDTM(%)

10.08

9.19

16.53

6.99

-8.72

PATM(%)

7.24

6.19

13.46

2.54

-11.65

Mindteck (India): Related NEWS

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

