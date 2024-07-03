Mindteck (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
287.63
247.99
225.11
214.15
205.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
287.63
247.99
225.11
214.15
205.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.8
3.34
21.6
4.1
1.23
Total Income
292.43
251.33
246.71
218.25
206.66
Total Expenditure
262.73
227.76
208.81
201.94
222.87
PBIDT
29.7
23.57
37.9
16.31
-16.21
Interest
0.7
0.76
0.68
1.33
1.72
PBDT
29
22.81
37.22
14.98
-17.93
Depreciation
3.33
3.42
3.75
4.91
5.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.04
3.81
3.18
5.96
0.92
Deferred Tax
-0.2
0.22
-0.03
-1.33
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
20.83
15.36
30.32
5.44
-23.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.83
15.36
30.32
5.44
-23.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
16.45
0
-20.71
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.83
15.36
13.87
5.44
-3.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.37
6.08
12.01
2.16
-9.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.9
24.97
25.29
25.21
25.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.32
9.5
16.83
7.61
-7.89
PBDTM(%)
10.08
9.19
16.53
6.99
-8.72
PATM(%)
7.24
6.19
13.46
2.54
-11.65
