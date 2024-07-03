iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Annually Results

276.25
(-0.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

385.53

336.73

298.78

286.72

276.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

385.53

336.73

298.78

286.72

276.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.46

4.43

23.25

4.55

1.75

Total Income

391.99

341.16

322.03

291.27

277.88

Total Expenditure

353.1

309.64

278.01

267.1

332.65

PBIDT

38.89

31.52

44.02

24.17

-54.77

Interest

0.89

1.01

0.92

1.65

2.26

PBDT

38

30.51

43.1

22.52

-57.03

Depreciation

4.47

4.53

5.02

6.39

7.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.58

5.4

4.67

6.52

1.44

Deferred Tax

-0.36

-0.19

0.1

-1.25

-0.71

Reported Profit After Tax

27.31

20.77

33.31

10.86

-64.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.31

20.77

33.31

10.86

-64.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

15.9

0

-59.64

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.31

20.77

17.41

10.86

-5.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.69

8.26

13.19

4.31

-25.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

10

10

0

0

Equity

25.12

24.86

25.3

25.21

25.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.08

9.36

14.73

8.42

-19.83

PBDTM(%)

9.85

9.06

14.42

7.85

-20.65

PATM(%)

7.08

6.16

11.14

3.78

-23.46

