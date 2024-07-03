Mindteck (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
216.38
193.65
191.88
171.4
165.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
216.38
193.65
191.88
171.4
165.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.71
3.18
3.28
2.07
2.36
Total Income
220.09
196.83
195.16
173.47
167.69
Total Expenditure
200.52
177.58
175.52
157.06
152.58
PBIDT
19.57
19.25
19.64
16.41
15.11
Interest
0.37
0.41
0.48
0.51
0.5
PBDT
19.2
18.84
19.16
15.9
14.61
Depreciation
2.27
2.25
2.22
2.21
2.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.61
3.23
3.35
3.16
2.24
Deferred Tax
0.37
-0.31
-0.05
-0.39
0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
13.95
13.67
13.64
10.92
9.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.95
13.67
13.64
10.92
9.85
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.43
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.38
13.67
13.64
10.92
9.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.4
5.44
4.39
4.39
3.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.85
25.12
24.9
24.86
25.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.04
9.94
10.23
9.57
9.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.44
7.05
7.1
6.37
5.95
