Mindteck (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

288.45
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:44 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

114.25

103.98

92.31

88.41

yoy growth (%)

9.87

12.64

4.4

5.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-78.48

-70.81

-66.24

-61.65

As % of sales

68.69

68.09

71.75

69.73

Other costs

-18.62

-14.89

-18.77

-23.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.29

14.32

20.33

26.02

Operating profit

17.15

18.28

7.3

3.75

OPM

15.01

17.58

7.9

4.24

Depreciation

-4.65

-5.84

-6.15

-1.14

Interest expense

-0.5

-1.3

-1.87

-0.22

Other income

3.55

2.83

1.84

1.9

Profit before tax

15.55

13.97

1.12

4.28

Taxes

-3.95

-5.44

-0.43

-2.36

Tax rate

-25.4

-38.94

-38.39

-55.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.6

8.53

0.69

1.91

Exceptional items

-0.62

0

-59.93

0

Net profit

10.98

8.53

-59.24

1.91

yoy growth (%)

28.72

-114.39

-3,194.28

-56.5

NPM

9.61

8.2

-64.17

2.16

