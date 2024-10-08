iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

264.55
(-4.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Mindteck (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

64.49%

64.49%

64.6%

64.82%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

64.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0.03%

0.03%

0.23%

0.33%

0.2%

Non-Institutions

35.46%

35.46%

35.15%

33.92%

33.23%

Total Non-Promoter

35.5%

35.5%

35.39%

34.25%

33.44%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0.91%

1.64%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.49%

Foreign: 64.49%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Mindteck (India): Related NEWS

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mindteck (India) Ltd

