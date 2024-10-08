iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindteck (India) Ltd Bonus

257.9
(-3.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Mindteck (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus11 Sep 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 20241:4
1:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mindteck (India) Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Mindteck (India) Ltd (517344) RECORD DATE 20.9.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 04 (Four) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held by the Public Shareholders of the Company. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/09/2024 DR- 720/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.09.2024)

Mindteck (India): Related News

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

Mindteck to issue 1:4 bonus shares

8 Oct 2024|02:34 PM

Bonus shares are a means to compensate existing owners without paying cash dividends. It raises the amount of shares they own.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

