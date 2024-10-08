Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

MINDTECK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 27 Jun 2024

MINDTECK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the 233rd Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from July 01 2024 to August 11 2024 (both days inclusive) as per BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 & NSE letter No. NSE/CML/2019/11 both dated April 02 2019 and in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Board recommends Bonus Issue at 1:4 ratio Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, commenced at 11:45 a.m. IST and concluded at 03:15 p.m. IST. Please find the enclosed: 1) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company and its Subsidiaries for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3) Copy of the Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 4) Copy of the Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time) and other applicable provisions, if any, the Board of Directors have inter alia, considered and approved the following in addition to the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024: The Board of Directors has recommended the issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:4 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 4 (Four) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to the eligible Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders and other statutory/regulatory approvals, consents, permissions, conditions, and sanctions, as required. The Company will inform the Record Date for determining eligible Shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Shares, in due course. The details under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is attached herewith as Annexure-1. 2. Alteration of Authorised Share Capital and amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company 3. Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Santosh Nandiyath, Associate Financial Controller as an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 24, 2024, till the appointment of suitable candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

MINDTECK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the 232nd Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 17 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company & its Subsidiaries for the Quarter and Year ending March 31 2024 and recommend Dividend if any. Further the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from April 01 2024 to May 19 2024 (both days inclusive) as per BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 & NSE letter No. NSE/CML/2019/11 both dated April 02 2019 and in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge. Closure of Trading Window Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Submission of Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 held on May 17, 2024 The Board of Directors have granted 95,000 ESOPs under Mindteck Employees Stock Option Scheme 2008 to the eligible employees at Rs. 238.00/- being the closing price of the previous day of the NSE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023