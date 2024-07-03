Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹113.81
Prev. Close₹114.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.33
Day's High₹115.5
Day's Low₹109.22
52 Week's High₹145.1
52 Week's Low₹83.9
Book Value₹15.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.3
P/E51.73
EPS2.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.37
4.15
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.66
7.94
19.37
16.7
Net Worth
16.04
18.31
23.52
20.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
7.58
2.07
1.95
1.58
yoy growth (%)
265.77
6.17
23.36
58.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.85
-1.22
-1.01
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.99
0.49
0.57
0.46
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.14
0
-0.14
Working capital
-0.44
0.34
0.47
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
265.77
6.17
23.36
58.8
Op profit growth
225.22
-9.58
27.98
582.49
EBIT growth
291.58
-7.99
25.27
591.34
Net profit growth
356.35
-39.87
79.86
593.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24.59
17.44
14.54
7.59
5.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.59
17.44
14.54
7.59
5.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.83
0.63
0.52
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Sagar Mansukhbhai Thanki
Chairman & Independent Directo
Binod Chandra Maharana
Independent Director
Priti Nigam Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Shardul Jashwantlal Shah
Managing Director & CEO
Ravi Vijay Ramaiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Kumar Bang
Executive Director
MICHAEL NANSON DSOUZA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Secmark Consultancy Ltd
Summary
Secmark Consultancy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 03, 2011, under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently the Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to the approval of Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 28, 2020. Name of the Company was changed from SecMark Consultancy Private Limited to SecMark Consultancy Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 02, 2020, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. SecMark is a young Company managed by industry experts who hold multiple professional qualifications and have expertise of working with Regulators, Exchanges, Depositories and Leading Financial Institutions. The Company is offering Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services to leading financial market participants. The Company has business services in the areas of Regulatory Compliance, Operations, Risk Management, Outsourcing, Software Development, etc., to more than 300 financial market participants and others. The clients primarily include Stock and Commodity Brokers, Depository Participants, Stock Exchanges, Wealth Managers, Alternative Investment Funds, Research Analysts, Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Corporate Agents, Portfolio Managers, Investment Advisors, NBFCs, Banks, etc.The Company works back office solution for stock and commodity brokers; PMLA Software for client screening and transaction mon
Read More
The Secmark Consultancy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹113.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is ₹118.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is 51.73 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Secmark Consultancy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is ₹83.9 and ₹145.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Secmark Consultancy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.52%, 6 Month at 12.79%, 3 Month at 29.59% and 1 Month at -13.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.