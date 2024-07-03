Summary

Secmark Consultancy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 03, 2011, under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently the Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to the approval of Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 28, 2020. Name of the Company was changed from SecMark Consultancy Private Limited to SecMark Consultancy Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 02, 2020, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. SecMark is a young Company managed by industry experts who hold multiple professional qualifications and have expertise of working with Regulators, Exchanges, Depositories and Leading Financial Institutions. The Company is offering Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services to leading financial market participants. The Company has business services in the areas of Regulatory Compliance, Operations, Risk Management, Outsourcing, Software Development, etc., to more than 300 financial market participants and others. The clients primarily include Stock and Commodity Brokers, Depository Participants, Stock Exchanges, Wealth Managers, Alternative Investment Funds, Research Analysts, Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Corporate Agents, Portfolio Managers, Investment Advisors, NBFCs, Banks, etc.The Company works back office solution for stock and commodity brokers; PMLA Software for client screening and transaction mon

