Secmark Consultancy Ltd Share Price

113.63
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.81
  • Day's High115.5
  • 52 Wk High145.1
  • Prev. Close114.97
  • Day's Low109.22
  • 52 Wk Low 83.9
  • Turnover (lac)10.33
  • P/E51.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.75
  • EPS2.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Secmark Consultancy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

113.81

Prev. Close

114.97

Turnover(Lac.)

10.33

Day's High

115.5

Day's Low

109.22

52 Week's High

145.1

52 Week's Low

83.9

Book Value

15.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.3

P/E

51.73

EPS

2.23

Divi. Yield

0

Secmark Consultancy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Secmark Consultancy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Secmark Consultancy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 25.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Secmark Consultancy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

10.37

4.15

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.66

7.94

19.37

16.7

Net Worth

16.04

18.31

23.52

20.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

7.58

2.07

1.95

1.58

yoy growth (%)

265.77

6.17

23.36

58.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.85

-1.22

-1.01

-0.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.99

0.49

0.57

0.46

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.14

0

-0.14

Working capital

-0.44

0.34

0.47

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

265.77

6.17

23.36

58.8

Op profit growth

225.22

-9.58

27.98

582.49

EBIT growth

291.58

-7.99

25.27

591.34

Net profit growth

356.35

-39.87

79.86

593.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24.59

17.44

14.54

7.59

5.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.59

17.44

14.54

7.59

5.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.83

0.63

0.52

0.12

Secmark Consultancy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Secmark Consultancy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Sagar Mansukhbhai Thanki

Chairman & Independent Directo

Binod Chandra Maharana

Independent Director

Priti Nigam Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Shardul Jashwantlal Shah

Managing Director & CEO

Ravi Vijay Ramaiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Kumar Bang

Executive Director

MICHAEL NANSON DSOUZA

Registered Office

Reports by Secmark Consultancy Ltd

Summary

Summary

Secmark Consultancy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 03, 2011, under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently the Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to the approval of Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 28, 2020. Name of the Company was changed from SecMark Consultancy Private Limited to SecMark Consultancy Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 02, 2020, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. SecMark is a young Company managed by industry experts who hold multiple professional qualifications and have expertise of working with Regulators, Exchanges, Depositories and Leading Financial Institutions. The Company is offering Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services to leading financial market participants. The Company has business services in the areas of Regulatory Compliance, Operations, Risk Management, Outsourcing, Software Development, etc., to more than 300 financial market participants and others. The clients primarily include Stock and Commodity Brokers, Depository Participants, Stock Exchanges, Wealth Managers, Alternative Investment Funds, Research Analysts, Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Corporate Agents, Portfolio Managers, Investment Advisors, NBFCs, Banks, etc.The Company works back office solution for stock and commodity brokers; PMLA Software for client screening and transaction mon
Company FAQs

What is the Secmark Consultancy Ltd share price today?

The Secmark Consultancy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹113.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Secmark Consultancy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is ₹118.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Secmark Consultancy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is 51.73 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Secmark Consultancy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Secmark Consultancy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is ₹83.9 and ₹145.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Secmark Consultancy Ltd?

Secmark Consultancy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.52%, 6 Month at 12.79%, 3 Month at 29.59% and 1 Month at -13.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Secmark Consultancy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Secmark Consultancy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.09 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

