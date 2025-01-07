iifl-logo-icon 1
Secmark Consultancy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

7.58

2.07

1.95

1.58

yoy growth (%)

265.77

6.17

23.36

58.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.85

-1.22

-1.01

-0.81

As % of sales

37.55

59.2

51.97

51.32

Other costs

-2.95

-0.29

-0.33

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.98

14.4

17.04

18.8

Operating profit

1.78

0.54

0.6

0.47

OPM

23.45

26.38

30.98

29.86

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.04

0

-6.65

Other income

0.52

0.06

0

0

Profit before tax

1.99

0.49

0.57

0.46

Taxes

-0.42

-0.14

0

-0.14

Tax rate

-21.28

-29.87

0

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.57

0.34

0.57

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.57

0.34

0.57

0.31

yoy growth (%)

356.35

-39.87

79.86

593.98

NPM

20.72

16.61

29.33

20.12

