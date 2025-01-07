Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
7.58
2.07
1.95
1.58
yoy growth (%)
265.77
6.17
23.36
58.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.85
-1.22
-1.01
-0.81
As % of sales
37.55
59.2
51.97
51.32
Other costs
-2.95
-0.29
-0.33
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.98
14.4
17.04
18.8
Operating profit
1.78
0.54
0.6
0.47
OPM
23.45
26.38
30.98
29.86
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.04
0
-6.65
Other income
0.52
0.06
0
0
Profit before tax
1.99
0.49
0.57
0.46
Taxes
-0.42
-0.14
0
-0.14
Tax rate
-21.28
-29.87
0
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.57
0.34
0.57
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.57
0.34
0.57
0.31
yoy growth (%)
356.35
-39.87
79.86
593.98
NPM
20.72
16.61
29.33
20.12
