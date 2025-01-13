Secmark Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.38
10.37
4.15
4.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.66
7.94
19.37
16.7
Net Worth
16.04
18.31
23.52
20.82
Minority Interest
Debt
11.06
10.16
1.25
0.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.23
0.93
0.69
0
Total Liabilities
28.33
29.4
25.46
21.7
Fixed Assets
14.2
11.41
11.86
1.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0.92
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.28
2.15
0.18
0.21
Networking Capital
-0.19
2.62
2.47
19.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.98
1.17
1.46
2.09
Debtor Days
100.52
Other Current Assets
3.07
3.79
2.94
18.57
Sundry Creditors
-3.02
-1.42
-1.13
-0.26
Creditor Days
12.5
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-0.92
-0.8
-1.38
Cash
10.78
12.95
10.02
0.01
Total Assets
28.34
29.4
25.45
21.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.