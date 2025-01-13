iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Secmark Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

101.89
(-2.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:52:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Secmark Consultancy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.38

10.37

4.15

4.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.66

7.94

19.37

16.7

Net Worth

16.04

18.31

23.52

20.82

Minority Interest

Debt

11.06

10.16

1.25

0.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.23

0.93

0.69

0

Total Liabilities

28.33

29.4

25.46

21.7

Fixed Assets

14.2

11.41

11.86

1.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.27

0.27

0.92

0.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.28

2.15

0.18

0.21

Networking Capital

-0.19

2.62

2.47

19.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.98

1.17

1.46

2.09

Debtor Days

100.52

Other Current Assets

3.07

3.79

2.94

18.57

Sundry Creditors

-3.02

-1.42

-1.13

-0.26

Creditor Days

12.5

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-0.92

-0.8

-1.38

Cash

10.78

12.95

10.02

0.01

Total Assets

28.34

29.4

25.45

21.72

Secmark Consult. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Secmark Consultancy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.