Secmark Consultancy Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.79
5.83
7.29
6.47
6.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.79
5.83
7.29
6.47
6.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.19
0.24
0.15
0.16
Total Income
9.02
6.02
7.53
6.61
6.49
Total Expenditure
7.62
4.63
3.88
5.07
7.4
PBIDT
1.4
1.39
3.65
1.54
-0.91
Interest
0.11
0.15
0.23
0.29
0.28
PBDT
1.29
1.24
3.42
1.25
-1.19
Depreciation
1.04
1.04
1.01
1.04
1.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.04
0.04
0.57
0.05
-0.55
Reported Profit After Tax
0.21
0.16
1.84
0.16
-1.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.21
0.16
1.92
0.02
-1.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.21
0.16
1.92
0.02
-1.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.2
0.15
1.81
0.02
-1.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.41
10.38
10.38
10.38
10.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.92
23.84
50.06
23.8
-14.37
PBDTM(%)
14.67
21.26
46.91
19.31
-18.79
PATM(%)
2.38
2.74
25.24
2.47
-26.22
