Secmark Consultancy Ltd Quarterly Results

112
(-1.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.79

5.83

7.29

6.47

6.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.79

5.83

7.29

6.47

6.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.19

0.24

0.15

0.16

Total Income

9.02

6.02

7.53

6.61

6.49

Total Expenditure

7.62

4.63

3.88

5.07

7.4

PBIDT

1.4

1.39

3.65

1.54

-0.91

Interest

0.11

0.15

0.23

0.29

0.28

PBDT

1.29

1.24

3.42

1.25

-1.19

Depreciation

1.04

1.04

1.01

1.04

1.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.04

0.04

0.57

0.05

-0.55

Reported Profit After Tax

0.21

0.16

1.84

0.16

-1.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.21

0.16

1.92

0.02

-1.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.21

0.16

1.92

0.02

-1.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.2

0.15

1.81

0.02

-1.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.41

10.38

10.38

10.38

10.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.92

23.84

50.06

23.8

-14.37

PBDTM(%)

14.67

21.26

46.91

19.31

-18.79

PATM(%)

2.38

2.74

25.24

2.47

-26.22

QUICKLINKS FOR Secmark Consultancy Ltd

