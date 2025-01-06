Secmark Consultancy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.99
0.49
0.57
0.46
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.14
0
-0.14
Working capital
-0.44
0.34
0.47
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
0.91
0.6
1.01
0.51
Capital expenditure
1.95
0.52
0.05
0.02
Free cash flow
2.86
1.12
1.06
0.53
Equity raised
20.43
1.71
0.74
0.28
Investing
0.43
-0.06
0.3
0
Financing
1.76
1.31
0.43
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.48
4.08
2.54
0.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.