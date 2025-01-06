iifl-logo-icon 1
Secmark Consultancy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Secmark Consult. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.99

0.49

0.57

0.46

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.14

0

-0.14

Working capital

-0.44

0.34

0.47

0.21

Other operating items

Operating

0.91

0.6

1.01

0.51

Capital expenditure

1.95

0.52

0.05

0.02

Free cash flow

2.86

1.12

1.06

0.53

Equity raised

20.43

1.71

0.74

0.28

Investing

0.43

-0.06

0.3

0

Financing

1.76

1.31

0.43

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.48

4.08

2.54

0.91

