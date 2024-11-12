Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Secmark Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider inter alia: 1.To approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results with Limited Review of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2.Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 is closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of said Financial Results. The Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, November 12, 2024 have approved re-appointment of Mr. Sagar Mansukhbhai Thanki as an Executive Director of the Company and to revise and approve remuneration for a period from January 27, 2025 to August 31, 2027, subject to approval of Shareholders in the forthcoming General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Secmark Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to consider inter alia: 1.To approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results with Limited Review of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2.Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 is closed from Monday July 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of said Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and several other agendas. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

Secmark Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. To approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business which form part of the agenda. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended is closed from Monday April 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Sale/Disposal of entire stake held by the Company in its Associate Company Trakiot Solutions Private Limited (TSPL) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024