|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 2:30 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report along with E-Voting Results for 13th AGM of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.