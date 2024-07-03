Secmark Consultancy Ltd Summary

Secmark Consultancy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 03, 2011, under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and subsequently the Company got converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to the approval of Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 28, 2020. Name of the Company was changed from SecMark Consultancy Private Limited to SecMark Consultancy Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 02, 2020, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. SecMark is a young Company managed by industry experts who hold multiple professional qualifications and have expertise of working with Regulators, Exchanges, Depositories and Leading Financial Institutions. The Company is offering Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services to leading financial market participants. The Company has business services in the areas of Regulatory Compliance, Operations, Risk Management, Outsourcing, Software Development, etc., to more than 300 financial market participants and others. The clients primarily include Stock and Commodity Brokers, Depository Participants, Stock Exchanges, Wealth Managers, Alternative Investment Funds, Research Analysts, Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Corporate Agents, Portfolio Managers, Investment Advisors, NBFCs, Banks, etc.The Company works back office solution for stock and commodity brokers; PMLA Software for client screening and transaction monitoring) solutions; E-KYC Solution; Compliancesutra (A cloud based compliance solution) and E-Learning product used by National Center for Financial Education. The Company has developed applications and capabilities around automation of workflow process to manage compliance, audit, work force management, regulatory reporting processes, e-learning / online examination etc. Also, the Company embarked on a transformation strategy with future growth that will primarily be driven by technology related services. To execute on this strategy, Company has already hired a multiple critical resources and consultants and will continue to hire more senior leaders from the industry who will create the breadth and depth of experience to manage and drive this technology focused transformation of the Company. The track record of delivering solutions to complex business problems backed by demonstrable industry and technology expertise helped the Company to forge strong relationships with their clients. The Company has been focusing on acquiring new customers through direct and indirect channels. The Company continue to leverage contacts with existing clients and strengthen marketing & sales team, who would be focused on growing business and revenues.During the year 2019, markets on Cloud Private Limited became 100% Subsidiary of the Company on 15th March 2019. The Company has acquired iBeats and Busiwin back office product, which added more than 70 financial market participants as clients of these products. It has also taken up a few capital intensive projects like revamping its PMLA products it acquired from Analyze N Control in 2023.