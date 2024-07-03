SectorIT - Software
Open₹350.1
Prev. Close₹353.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.09
Day's High₹353.8
Day's Low₹336.35
52 Week's High₹513
52 Week's Low₹302.1
Book Value₹18.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)349.59
P/E62.06
EPS5.66
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.28
10.28
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.14
2.45
6.47
5.46
Net Worth
16.42
12.73
10.58
9.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.49
5.53
3.36
2.49
yoy growth (%)
35.29
64.58
34.79
22.45
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.53
-3.64
-2.45
-1.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.27
0.86
0.47
0.26
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.21
-0.12
-0.03
Working capital
0.66
0.36
0.17
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.29
64.58
34.79
22.45
Op profit growth
30.85
85.11
61.61
1.77
EBIT growth
48.09
80.57
74.12
68.25
Net profit growth
46.04
88.08
47.98
93.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
65.05
55.84
41.09
21.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.05
55.84
41.09
21.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.54
1.43
1.36
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prakash Ratilal Parikh
Whole-time Director
Kalpana Prakashbhai Parikh
Non Executive Director
Nitin Pramukhlal Patel
Independent Director
Jayesh Ramanlal Shah
Independent Director
Raxitkumar Sureshbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhwani Solanki
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sigma Solve Ltd
Summary
Sigma Solve Limited was incorporated as Sigma Solve IT Tech Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 29, 2010, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, name of the Company was changed to Presha Software Private Limited on February 18, 2017. Again, name of the Company changed to Sigma Solve Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC-Ahmedabad on March 7, 2019. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Sigma Solve Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC - Ahmedabad on June 17, 2019.The Promoter Mr. Prakash Parikh commenced the Company in 2010 to provide the IT and IT enabled services and accelerate the business opportunities of Sigma Solve Inc., a Florida (USA) based IT Company originally floated as LLC jointly owned by Mr. Biren Zaverchand and Mr. Prerak Parikh, who is son- in- law and son respectively of the promoters. Since incorporation, the Company and Sigma Solve Inc. jointly makes efforts to acquire the business opportunities and execute the work respectively.The subsidiary company Sigma and Sigma Solve Inc. effective from October 23, 2019 having their offices at Florida (USA), Atlanta (Home Office), Australia (Home Office) jointly makes efforts for new business acquisitions. Operation is controlled from the registered of
The Sigma Solve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹340.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigma Solve Ltd is ₹349.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sigma Solve Ltd is 62.06 and 19.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigma Solve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigma Solve Ltd is ₹302.1 and ₹513 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sigma Solve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.30%, 3 Years at 17.20%, 1 Year at -29.07%, 6 Month at -14.11%, 3 Month at -5.28% and 1 Month at -6.67%.
