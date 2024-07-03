iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigma Solve Ltd Share Price

340.15
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open350.1
  • Day's High353.8
  • 52 Wk High513
  • Prev. Close353.35
  • Day's Low336.35
  • 52 Wk Low 302.1
  • Turnover (lac)93.09
  • P/E62.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.98
  • EPS5.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)349.59
  • Div. Yield0.14
View All Historical Data
Sigma Solve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

350.1

Prev. Close

353.35

Turnover(Lac.)

93.09

Day's High

353.8

Day's Low

336.35

52 Week's High

513

52 Week's Low

302.1

Book Value

18.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

349.59

P/E

62.06

EPS

5.66

Divi. Yield

0.14

Sigma Solve Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sigma Solve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sigma Solve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.21%

Non-Promoter- 26.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sigma Solve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.28

10.28

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.14

2.45

6.47

5.46

Net Worth

16.42

12.73

10.58

9.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.49

5.53

3.36

2.49

yoy growth (%)

35.29

64.58

34.79

22.45

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.53

-3.64

-2.45

-1.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.27

0.86

0.47

0.26

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.21

-0.12

-0.03

Working capital

0.66

0.36

0.17

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.29

64.58

34.79

22.45

Op profit growth

30.85

85.11

61.61

1.77

EBIT growth

48.09

80.57

74.12

68.25

Net profit growth

46.04

88.08

47.98

93.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

65.05

55.84

41.09

21.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.05

55.84

41.09

21.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.54

1.43

1.36

0.34

Sigma Solve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sigma Solve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prakash Ratilal Parikh

Whole-time Director

Kalpana Prakashbhai Parikh

Non Executive Director

Nitin Pramukhlal Patel

Independent Director

Jayesh Ramanlal Shah

Independent Director

Raxitkumar Sureshbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhwani Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sigma Solve Ltd

Summary

Sigma Solve Limited was incorporated as Sigma Solve IT Tech Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 29, 2010, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, name of the Company was changed to Presha Software Private Limited on February 18, 2017. Again, name of the Company changed to Sigma Solve Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC-Ahmedabad on March 7, 2019. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Sigma Solve Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC - Ahmedabad on June 17, 2019.The Promoter Mr. Prakash Parikh commenced the Company in 2010 to provide the IT and IT enabled services and accelerate the business opportunities of Sigma Solve Inc., a Florida (USA) based IT Company originally floated as LLC jointly owned by Mr. Biren Zaverchand and Mr. Prerak Parikh, who is son- in- law and son respectively of the promoters. Since incorporation, the Company and Sigma Solve Inc. jointly makes efforts to acquire the business opportunities and execute the work respectively.The subsidiary company Sigma and Sigma Solve Inc. effective from October 23, 2019 having their offices at Florida (USA), Atlanta (Home Office), Australia (Home Office) jointly makes efforts for new business acquisitions. Operation is controlled from the registered of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sigma Solve Ltd share price today?

The Sigma Solve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹340.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Solve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigma Solve Ltd is ₹349.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sigma Solve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sigma Solve Ltd is 62.06 and 19.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sigma Solve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigma Solve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigma Solve Ltd is ₹302.1 and ₹513 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sigma Solve Ltd?

Sigma Solve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.30%, 3 Years at 17.20%, 1 Year at -29.07%, 6 Month at -14.11%, 3 Month at -5.28% and 1 Month at -6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sigma Solve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sigma Solve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.78 %

