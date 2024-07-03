Summary

Sigma Solve Limited was incorporated as Sigma Solve IT Tech Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 29, 2010, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, name of the Company was changed to Presha Software Private Limited on February 18, 2017. Again, name of the Company changed to Sigma Solve Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC-Ahmedabad on March 7, 2019. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Sigma Solve Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC - Ahmedabad on June 17, 2019.The Promoter Mr. Prakash Parikh commenced the Company in 2010 to provide the IT and IT enabled services and accelerate the business opportunities of Sigma Solve Inc., a Florida (USA) based IT Company originally floated as LLC jointly owned by Mr. Biren Zaverchand and Mr. Prerak Parikh, who is son- in- law and son respectively of the promoters. Since incorporation, the Company and Sigma Solve Inc. jointly makes efforts to acquire the business opportunities and execute the work respectively.The subsidiary company Sigma and Sigma Solve Inc. effective from October 23, 2019 having their offices at Florida (USA), Atlanta (Home Office), Australia (Home Office) jointly makes efforts for new business acquisitions. Operation is controlled from the registered of

