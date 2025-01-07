Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.49
5.53
3.36
2.49
yoy growth (%)
35.29
64.58
34.79
22.45
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.53
-3.64
-2.45
-1.95
As % of sales
73.83
65.89
73.07
78.21
Other costs
-0.92
-1.09
-0.47
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.34
19.82
14.23
11.19
Operating profit
1.03
0.79
0.42
0.26
OPM
13.81
14.28
12.69
10.58
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.3
0.14
0.12
0.07
Profit before tax
1.27
0.86
0.47
0.26
Taxes
-0.33
-0.21
-0.12
-0.03
Tax rate
-25.8
-24.63
-27.12
-13.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.94
0.65
0.34
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.94
0.65
0.34
0.23
yoy growth (%)
46.04
88.08
47.98
93.25
NPM
12.67
11.73
10.27
9.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.