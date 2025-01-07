iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigma Solve Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

358.65
(5.44%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.49

5.53

3.36

2.49

yoy growth (%)

35.29

64.58

34.79

22.45

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.53

-3.64

-2.45

-1.95

As % of sales

73.83

65.89

73.07

78.21

Other costs

-0.92

-1.09

-0.47

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.34

19.82

14.23

11.19

Operating profit

1.03

0.79

0.42

0.26

OPM

13.81

14.28

12.69

10.58

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.3

0.14

0.12

0.07

Profit before tax

1.27

0.86

0.47

0.26

Taxes

-0.33

-0.21

-0.12

-0.03

Tax rate

-25.8

-24.63

-27.12

-13.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.94

0.65

0.34

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.94

0.65

0.34

0.23

yoy growth (%)

46.04

88.08

47.98

93.25

NPM

12.67

11.73

10.27

9.35

