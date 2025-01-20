iifl-logo-icon 1
325.4
(-0.41%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:08:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

34.64

EBIT margin

34.75

Net profit margin

14.74

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.64

Dividend per share

0.5

Cash EPS

6.8

Book value per share

47.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.39

P/CEPS

2.58

P/B

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

1.08

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-29.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,111.87

Net debt / equity

-0.5

Net debt / op. profit

-1.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

Employee costs

-32.92

Other costs

-32.42

