Sigma Solve Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
65.05
55.84
41.09
21.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.05
55.84
41.09
21.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.54
1.43
1.36
0.34
Total Income
68.59
57.27
42.45
21.5
Total Expenditure
41.97
33.19
26.08
13.82
PBIDT
26.62
24.08
16.37
7.67
Interest
0.32
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
26.3
24.06
16.37
7.67
Depreciation
1.09
0.38
0.23
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.95
5.1
1.98
2.15
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.2
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
19.33
18.38
14.16
5.2
Minority Interest After NP
3.19
6.61
5.2
2.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.14
11.77
8.96
3.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.14
11.77
8.96
3.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.7
9.27
21.8
8.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
5
5
Equity
10.28
10.28
4.11
4.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.92
43.12
39.83
36.26
PBDTM(%)
40.43
43.08
39.83
36.26
PATM(%)
29.71
32.91
34.46
24.58
