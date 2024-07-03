iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigma Solve Ltd Annually Results

344.3
(-0.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

65.05

55.84

41.09

21.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.05

55.84

41.09

21.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.54

1.43

1.36

0.34

Total Income

68.59

57.27

42.45

21.5

Total Expenditure

41.97

33.19

26.08

13.82

PBIDT

26.62

24.08

16.37

7.67

Interest

0.32

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

26.3

24.06

16.37

7.67

Depreciation

1.09

0.38

0.23

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.95

5.1

1.98

2.15

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.2

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

19.33

18.38

14.16

5.2

Minority Interest After NP

3.19

6.61

5.2

2.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.14

11.77

8.96

3.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.14

11.77

8.96

3.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.7

9.27

21.8

8.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

5

5

Equity

10.28

10.28

4.11

4.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

40.92

43.12

39.83

36.26

PBDTM(%)

40.43

43.08

39.83

36.26

PATM(%)

29.71

32.91

34.46

24.58

