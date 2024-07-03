Sigma Solve Ltd Summary

Sigma Solve Limited was incorporated as Sigma Solve IT Tech Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 29, 2010, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, name of the Company was changed to Presha Software Private Limited on February 18, 2017. Again, name of the Company changed to Sigma Solve Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC-Ahmedabad on March 7, 2019. Consequent upon the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Sigma Solve Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, RoC - Ahmedabad on June 17, 2019.The Promoter Mr. Prakash Parikh commenced the Company in 2010 to provide the IT and IT enabled services and accelerate the business opportunities of Sigma Solve Inc., a Florida (USA) based IT Company originally floated as LLC jointly owned by Mr. Biren Zaverchand and Mr. Prerak Parikh, who is son- in- law and son respectively of the promoters. Since incorporation, the Company and Sigma Solve Inc. jointly makes efforts to acquire the business opportunities and execute the work respectively.The subsidiary company Sigma and Sigma Solve Inc. effective from October 23, 2019 having their offices at Florida (USA), Atlanta (Home Office), Australia (Home Office) jointly makes efforts for new business acquisitions. Operation is controlled from the registered office situated at Ahmedabad, (Gujarat) India. The Companys 100% of the revenue is from export of services, and to provide hassle free payment facilities to clients, the Company channelize payment through Sigma Solve Inc., having their presence in Florida (USA), Atlanta (Home Office) and Australia (Home Office). The Company do not have any identified customers being almost 100% of sales is booked by Sigma Solve Inc., and subsequently, the Company Sigma is charging on monthly basis to Sigma Solve Inc. for providing the execution facilities on per man hour basis in conjunction with efficiency level achieved on monthly basis. Moreover, the Company Sigma also occasionally serves directly to clients. The Company Sigma and Sigma Solve Inc. are jointly offering enterprise software development. They offer turnkey consultancy services to customers in their business domain. In association with group entity Sigma Solve provide services related to Web & E-commerce Development, Real Time Application development, Business Intelligence Analytics, CRM Development, Digital Marketing, UI & UX Design, Automation Testing and Quality Assurance.The proliferation of Smartphone/ mobile devices has created a diverse computing environment for users. The Company, explored and continue to explore opportunities independently to provide application and software to user efficient performance of their tasks in computers, laptops and mobiles.In 2019, the Company acquired 51.04% stake of Sigma Solve Inc.making it a Subsidiary Company and the said stake was increased by 8.77% and which resulted into Sigmas total holding of approximately 60% in Sigma Solve Inc.The Company during FY 2023-24 subscribed to 33% equity shares of Sigma Accounting Private Limited which resulted into making the same as Associate to the Company. Similarly, the subsidiary Company, Sigma Solve Inc. floated a Buy Back and the Company did not participate in the said Buy Back as a result the holding of the Company increased from 59.81 % to 100% making the said Foreign Subsidiary as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in 2023-24.