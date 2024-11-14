Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Sigma Solve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sigma Solve Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED SUBMIT ITS OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND PUBLISH THEIR HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Sigma Solve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Quarterly results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 considered and approved, inter-alia the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Noting of Limited Review Report thereon; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Sigma Solve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve sigma solve limited intimate about date of annual general meeting Declaration of Dividend QIP approval etc. purpose SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED PROVIDES OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

Sigma Solve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sigma solve limited intimate about Board meeting which is scheduled as on 27th May 2024 for the purpose of financial result and other general purposes SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED DECLARED ITS STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE HALF YEAR AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31ST 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

Sigma Solve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sigma Solve Limited announce Board meeting as on 01st May 2024 To Provide Funds in Rish Info Logistics Private Limited through Deposit/ Loan / Investment or any other manner as per approval of Board Board members decided to give loan to its subsidiary and pass resolution for the same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 19th March , 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. Appointment of Mrs. Dhwani Solanki (ACS:-31424) as Company Secretary of the Company; 2. Considered and Approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. The Board has in its meeting today appointed Mrs. Dhwani Solanki as Company Secretary and Complaince Officer of the Company. More details are enclosed in attachmet.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024