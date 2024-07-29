|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Jul 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED PROVIDES OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING Recommendation of a Final Dividend at the rate of Rs.0.50/- per share (5%) of face value of Rs.10/- on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 SIGMA SOLVE LIMITED SUBIT ITS RECORD DATE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
